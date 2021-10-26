5 best Minecraft mods for combat

Minecraft mods are one of the easiest ways in which players can add new content to their game. There are thousands of different mods out there available for players to download, ranging in genre and specific functionality.

One of the most popular types of Minecraft mods, however, is that of combat mods. These combat mods also come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from small quality of life improvements to complete combat system overhauls.

Those interested in Minecraft combat mods can check out the list below, detailing 5 of the top combat Minecraft mods available for free download.

5 of the most brilliant Minecraft combat mods to experience

5) Epic Fight

Epic Fight sets out to completely rework the vanilla combat system in Minecraft not only for players but also for mobs and hostile entities.

The mod is heavily RPG inspired and hits home on many features that anyone with experience in RPG games will likely recognize. More specifically, it implements new types of attacks, new dodging mechanics, special attacks, abilities, weapon combos, and much more.

4) Expanded Combat

The expanded combat mod is a great option for those looking for a mod to overhaul Minecraft 1.17 style combat.

This mod adds a plethora of new content that gives more depth to the default combat system, including new items and progression mechanics. What's more is that this mod is completely compatible with other popular combat mods, such as Spartan Weaponry and Dungeons Gear.

3) CPS Counter Mod

Training CPS can help win Minecraft PvP fights (Image via Hypixel forums)

This lightweight mod is highly popular among fans of Minecraft PvP servers. It allows gamers to view their click speed in-game, which can be highly beneficial in PvP fights.

Although not the biggest mod in terms of new content, this mod can definitely help Minecraft gamers win crucial fights, as CPS (clicks per second) is highly correlated to PvP performance.

2) Spartan Weaponry

When it comes to adding new weapons to Minecraft, few mods have Spartan Weaponry beat in terms of raw content.

This wildly expansive mod not only adds dozens of new weapons to Minecraft but also features several new weapon traits and new attack mechanics for players to experiment with.

Among the new weapons added include:

Dagger

Longsword

Greatsword

Katana

Saber

Rapier

Quarterstaff

Club

Battle Hammer

Warhammer

Cestus

Spear

Halberd

Pike

Lance

Longbow

Heavy Crossbow

Throwing Knife

Tomahawk

Javelin

Boomerang

Battleaxe

Mace

Glaive

1) Better PvP

Better PvP is a mod most commonly used by players on PvP servers and Minecraft survival servers. It adds an array of new quality-of-life features to improve Minecraft's default mechanics and HUD.

These new features help aid PvP performance and give players a better chance of surviving in general. This mod's most popular additions include a minimap, better sprint mechanics, quick use button, toggle sneak option, potion effect display, quick eat, and even a full notification system.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

