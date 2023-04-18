Minecraft Legends now officially out and available for download

After months of anticipation, the gaming world rejoices as Minecraft Legends is officially released today, April 18, 2023. This action-strategy game introduces players to a new and exciting adventure, where they must take on the role of a hero and fight against the Nether corruption caused by piglins. In the game, players will be immersed in an open world filled with danger and treasure. They must navigate through perilous terrains, build alliances with both new and old enemies, and ultimately unite the Overworld to defeat the piglins in epic battles.

Along the way, players will have the opportunity to raise their banners high, make new friends, and embark on a thrilling journey unlike any other.

Minecraft Legends is now officially out and available for download

The game is available on various platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Steam, Windows, and Xbox, ensuring that players can experience this enthralling adventure on their preferred gaming system. Minecraft Legends offers two versions for players to choose from: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition provides players with access to the base game, allowing them to dive straight into the action. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition includes the base game, as well as a Deluxe Skin pack for a discounted price. This skin pack features a hero skin and five mount skins. These exclusive skins will allow players to customize their experience and stand out on the battlefield.

How players can download Minecraft Legends today

Minecraft Legends has made it easy for players across multiple platforms to access and download the game. Those eager to embark on this epic adventure can follow these simple steps to get started:

Nintendo Switch: Players can visit the Nintendo eShop, search for the game and purchase the desired edition. Once the transaction is complete, the game will be added to the player's library and they can begin the download.

PlayStation: Players should head to the PlayStation Store, search for the game, and select their preferred edition. After purchasing, the game will appear in the player's library, where they can initiate the download.

Steam: For PC gamers, the game can be found on the Steam platform. By searching for the game and choosing the desired edition, players can purchase and download the game directly to their Steam library.

Windows: Players using Windows can access the game through the Microsoft Store. After locating the game in the store, they can purchase their preferred edition and begin the download process.

Xbox: Players can download the game through the Xbox Store or the Microsoft Store. As an added bonus, the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass, allowing subscribers to access and download the game at no additional cost.

To do so, Game Pass members can simply search for the game in the Xbox Game Pass library and download the game directly to their console.

Get started on a thrilling new adventure in Minecraft Legends today

With Minecraft Legends now available on various platforms and accessible through Xbox Game Pass, players worldwide can easily join the fight against Nether corruption and work together to unite the Overworld. So gear up, gather your allies, and prepare to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Poll : 0 votes