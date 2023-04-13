How to download Minecraft Preview 1.20.0.20 

The Bedrock Edition of Minecraft released a new preview beta on April 12, 2023. A few notable features were added, and plenty of gameplay changes, bug fixes, and vanilla parity tweaks were also introduced to improve overall enjoyment and stability.

The most notable additions to this Minecraft Bedrock preview include the likes of banner shields, sniffer eggs, and the pitcher plant. These are far from the only inclusions, but they represent the biggest changes in this update.

If fans want to dive into this new preview, they'll need to download and install it on their respective devices.

Currently, Minecraft's Preview Program is available on Windows PCs, Android/iOS devices, and Xbox consoles.

Steps to download Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.0.20 on all compatible platforms

Accessing the Preview Program for Minecraft Bedrock is quick and easy as long as the platform has access to it. Additionally, the presence of Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox consoles allows fans to download the preview for free if they have an active subscription. The Microsoft Store is also present on Windows PCs, providing an alternative download option for some players who wish to utilize it.

How to download the preview on Windows:

The simplest way to access the preview on Windows is to use the official launcher that can be found and downloaded from Minecraft.net. After downloading and installing the program, open the game launcher. Select the Bedrock/Windows Edition on the left side of the launcher window. Above the splash art on the right side of the window, click the Preview tab. Click the green install button that appears under the splash art. This will download and install the preview's files to your PC. When the green install button turns into a play button, click it and enjoy the game. For future updates, you can simply click this button to automatically download any new previews before the game opens. As an alternative, you can find the game launcher on the Microsoft Store. If you've already purchased the Windows 10/11 Edition, you can also search for Minecraft Preview in this store and download it directly. The Microsoft Store will then keep track of updates each time you open the game. The Xbox PC Game Pass performs the very same functions as well.

How to download the preview on Android:

Open the Google Play Store and search for Minecraft in the search bar. If you already have the game, scroll down to the section of the game's store page that reads "join the beta" and tap the join link. Otherwise, you'll need to purchase the game from Google Play first. After opting in, wait a few moments, and an update for the game should begin. Once it is completed, simply open the game and enjoy.

How to download the preview on iOS:

Open your web browser and head to https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ and sign up for the Testflight Program for the game. Sometimes, you may need to wait until signups are open for Testflight, as the program may be crowded with too many users. However, the program is usually open to signups and removes inactive accounts regularly. After signing up for the Testflight Program, your game app should begin updating. If it doesn't, search for the game in the App Store and tap the update button to do so manually. Open the game and enjoy! Keep in mind that you'll need to log in at least once per month to ensure you aren't removed from Apple Testflight.

How to download the preview on Xbox:

Boot up your Xbox and head to your dashboard. Alternatively, open your Xbox Game Pass library. From your dashboard, search for Minecraft Preview in the Microsoft/Xbox Store. Alternatively, search using the same name within Game Pass. Open the preview application's page. If you have purchased Bedrock Edition before or have an active Game Pass subscription, simply press the download button. Once the download and installation process is completed, you can open the Minecraft Preview app and enjoy.

That's all there is to it! After downloading the preview, opening the game will often force any and all updates that have arrived in the future when it comes to new preview builds.

Poll : 0 votes