How to play Minecraft Education Edition on Android and iOS devices

Minecraft Education Edition is a brilliant and well-intentioned version of the game. Unlike Bedrock or Java Edition, the gameplay is entirely different. It's not the same game, though it functions pretty similarly. Instead of building and crafting within a world, one can learn about chemistry, history, and more within that world.

This version is highly informative for educators and students, putting the process of learning into a more fun format.

Education Edition is a form of Bedrock, meaning Java Edition players can't play it. It's also typically available on a computer. For those wondering how to play it on a smartphone or mobile device, read on.

Getting Minecraft Education Edition on mobile device

Fortunately, the Education Edition is available on a number of devices. You can visit the Education Edition website to find their links, although there are other ways to do so.

Here's how to get it on your iOS device:

Start your device. Open the App Store. Click the search button. Type "Minecraft Education Edition" into the search bar and hit enter. The first option should be titled "Minecraft Education". Download this by pressing the "Get" button. It shouldn't require a purchase then. If necessary, confirm the purchase with your password or facial recognition. Wait for the app to download. Open it and sign in with your Microsoft account.

For Android, the steps are similar:

Start up your device. Open the Google Play Store. Click the search button. Type "Minecraft Education Edition" into the search bar and hit enter. The first option should be titled "Minecraft Education". Download this by pressing the appropriate button. It shouldn't require a purchase then. If necessary, confirm the purchase with your password or facial recognition. Wait for the app to install. Open it and sign in with your Microsoft account.

Downloading Education Edition on either platform is fairly easy. Thereafter, you can access all the interesting features it offers.

Education Edition is available on many platforms (Image via Mojang)

Additionally, you can play a form of Education Edition (not as expansive) on regular Bedrock. Here's how:

Open Bedrock Edition. Create a new world. It can't be turned on in an existing world. Make sure the world is set to Creative. Scroll in the world settings to the "Activate Cheats" feature. Toggle it on. The next toggle down below that one is for Education features. Make sure that that is toggled on, too. Continue changing any settings you want to and create the world from there. Play Education Edition!

From there, you will have access to some features of Education Edition, making it the next best option.

