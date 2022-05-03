How do you get hour of code in Minecraft Education Edition?

Minecraft Education Edition might be the coolest version of the game. For all the differences between Bedrock Edition and Java Edition, they're still pretty much the same.

On the other hand, Education Edition is vastly different. They're still the same game, but it's so different that it feels like an entirely different title.

It allows players the opportunity to learn about all kinds of things while playing. Other versions of the game might teach players things, but they're pretty much only going to learn crafting recipes, which is less helpful in the real world than in the game.

One of the biggest things Education Edition strives to teach its users about is coding. It's a video game, so coding is a big part of it and players can learn all about it while they play. One of the best lessons included in the game is "Hour of Code." Here's how to get it.

How to get the Hour of Code lesson in Minecraft Education Edition

Here's what Mojang had to say about one of their most popular lessons:

"Use basic coding concepts to bring two villages together in this free Hour of Code lesson in Minecraft: Education Edition. Players will experience empathy and compassion for their neighbors, learn about cooperation and inclusion, and practice social-emotional skills."

The first step to getting the Hour of Code is to ensure the game's version is up to date. The Education Edition version often differs from vanilla Minecraft, but gamers can check their device for updates for the application.

The second step is to get the lesson. This site has everything players will need: a download link, instructions, a quick start button, and more.

Step three is appropriately called "Facilitate an Hour of Code" and teaches players what they need to know.

"In this free course, learn how to facilitate an Hour of Code at your school or home."

Step four is optional. It involves improving the learning further, which can be very valuable. However, it's not part of the Hour of Code lesson, so players don't need to do it if they want to complete that lesson.

Coding lesson (Image via Mojang)

However, it does provide details on how to code with JavaScript, how to block-code and use Python, so it may be worth looking into. The website linked above has all the information and links for players to continue their coding education in Minecraft.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul