What is Minecraft Hour of Code?

The Education Edition of Minecraft sets out to teach students of all ages valuable life lessons and other key learning skills. It also delves into topic-specific subjects, such as science, coding, mathematics, and much more.

Hour of Code is a global educational movement with the sole purpose of making computer science more accessible to children. The organization has teamed up with Minecraft in order to create free Hour of Code events for Minecraft.

For those interested in the specifics of the Minecraft Hour of Code events, this article will highlight all of the key details, including exactly what it is, how to participate, and more.

What exactly is Hour of Code in Minecraft?

As previously mentioned, the Hour of Code events for Minecraft allow students to learn multiple key principles within computer science. This is achieved through many premade lessons in which students can participate.

Over the years there have been many Hour of Code lessons released for Minecraft. The first one was released in 2015 and can still be accessed to this day, completely free by anyone.

There are 4 Hour of Code tutorials that can be accessed from any browser, and a further 3 tutorials that must be accessed within the Minecraft Education Edition platform.

Those interested in checking out the Minecraft hour of code tutorials can check out the official website here.

Minecraft Hour of Code 2021 free lesson

This year, Minecraft has teamed up for Hour of Code yet again to provide another amazing lesson that can be accessed through the Minecraft Education Edition platform.

The title of this Hour of Code lesson is called "TimeCraft". The lesson is completely free to access via the Education Edition platform. In terms of content, the lesson is focused on the premise of time travel, and students must use their coding skills to travel back in time to save the future.

Just like all other Hour of Code lessons, there is absolutely no coding ability needed to begin. Anyone can complete these tutorials and they are particularly great at teaching newcomers key programming concepts which can be built upon in the future.

For teachers, there is also a comprehensive lesson plan which can be viewed on the official Minecraft website, found here.

