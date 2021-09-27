Top 5 things you can do in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition is a specialized version of Minecraft Bedrock Edition designed by Mojang and Microsoft for use inside a classroom environment.

This version of Minecraft contains many unique additions not seen in both the regular Bedrock and Java editions of the game. Most of these new features are aimed at assisting students with their learning in some capacity.

Despite there being a plethora of content unique to the Education Edition of Minecraft, this list will highlight five of the best Minecraft Education Edition exclusive features.

5 best things to do in Minecraft Education Edition

5) Play around with special blocks

The Education Edition of Minecraft contains several specialized blocks that aren't found in the native bedrock or Java editions.

By using special blocks, educators can section off certain parts of the world to disallow students from tresspassing or interfering where they shouldn't be.

While most of these blocks don't provide much traditional Minecraft Survival functionality, they're still pretty entertaining to monkey around with.

4) Write on the chalkboard

The chalkboard is another feature exclusive to the educational edition of Minecraft. These boards essentially act as specialized sign blocks that allow students and educators alike to write, communicate, and display text within the world.

Readers should note that there are three different types of chalkboards to play around with. These are identified most notably by their specific size: 1x1 (Slate), 2x1 (Poster), and 2x3 (Board).

3) Experiment with chemistry

Minecraft Education Edition brings the world of chemistry to Minecraft (Image via IUPAC)

Within Minecraft Education Edition, students are given the opportunity to learn about the periodic table and its grouping rules.

Students can also use the world of Minecraft to carry out otherwise dangerous chemical experiments in the name of science.

2) Capture memorable moments with the camera

Yet another unique feature exclusive to Minecraft Education Edition is the camera. This nifty gadget allows Minecrafters to snap photos of themselves in either a first person snapshot or by placing the camera down to take a selfie.

Once snapped, photos can also be exported elsewhere. They also show up in the portfolio book where a special caption can be added to the picture.

1) Program using the code builder

Perhaps one of the most coveted features in Minecraft Education Edition is the code builder. Through this tool, students are given an introduction to computer programming and scripting in general.

Also Read

The code builder concept relies mainly on special "agents" which students can program to perform certain functions such as moving, block placing, teleporting, and attacking.

Edited by Siddharth Satish