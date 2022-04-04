How to make sodium acetate in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition's most interesting component is arguably the chemistry update, thanks to which the possibilities with the game are nearly endless. Players can make compounds and use elements to craft exciting items, including the Minecraft equivalent of a lightsaber.

Tons of cool compounds get used in crafting recipes for items like heat blocks and super fertilizers. One of the most interesting and useful compounds is sodium acetate.

Sodium acetate in Minecraft Education Edition: How to make and use it

Sodium acetate is one of the more challenging compounds to make because of the number of materials required. Some compounds only need a couple of elements, but sodium acetate is more complex than that.

The following elements are required for the recipe:

Carbon (2)

Hydrogen (3)

Sodium (1)

Oxygen (2)

The chemical formula for sodium acetate is C2H3NaO2. These elements can be obtained through the Creative menu.

The compound cannot be obtained there, as they can only be created with the compound creator and not received as they are.

The chemistry update has been a boon (Image via Mojang)

This is likely because Education Edition focuses on teaching its users, and they likely wouldn't learn anything if they could get the compounds as is. Education Edition is best in Creative mode since all the elements and other aspects are found there.

Patch 👾 @PtrckLngj so how to make Sodium Acetate C2H3NaO2 in Minecraft and turn it into an icebomb in Minecraft sksksksksks so how to make Sodium Acetate C2H3NaO2 in Minecraft and turn it into an icebomb in Minecraft sksksksksks https://t.co/i98xTJzBqt

Once gamers get all eight elements, they can combine them in the compound creator to create sodium acetate. If they want to make multiples of the compound, they'll simply have to repeat the process or get more elements to begin with.

Like most compounds, there is only one primary use for sodium acetate. They are the only component of the crafting recipe for ice bombs, which can be a handy item, though they are unfortunately only available in Minecraft Education Edition.

Minecraft: Education Edition @PlayCraftLearn Chill out by transforming water blocks to ice blocks with the ice bomb, a new Minecraft item made with sodium acetate on the Lab Table. Learn how to craft ice bombs, sparklers, super fertilizer, glow sticks and more using #chemistry in Minecraft: education.minecraft.net/chemistry Chill out by transforming water blocks to ice blocks with the ice bomb, a new Minecraft item made with sodium acetate on the Lab Table. Learn how to craft ice bombs, sparklers, super fertilizer, glow sticks and more using #chemistry in Minecraft: education.minecraft.net/chemistry https://t.co/ak1pGoENxn

When thrown, ice bombs will turn water blocks into ice blocks. It's the same function as the Frost Walker enchantment that can be put on boots.

With that, gamers can walk on water and turn it to ice, but ice bombs can do that without having to walk on it, making it much more ranged and advantageous.

To craft ice bombs, players will simply need four sodium acetates. That will make one bomb, so they will need more to keep a complete inventory of ice bombs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer