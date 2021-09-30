Used in classrooms all around the world, Minecraft Education Edition has many of the same features as other versions of Minecraft. But while Bedrock and Java Edition are used as games, Minecraft Education Edition’s primary purpose is as a learning tool. This means that there are some differences between Education Edition and other versions of Minecraft.

One such difference is the items that are available in-game. Education Edition has items that players aren’t able to get in other versions of Minecraft, and they are there to help players learn. Here’s a list of the top five items exclusive to Minecraft Education Edition.

Top 5 exclusive items in Minecraft Education Edition

5) Ice bomb

Players can craft icy bombs out of four sodium acetate (Image via Minecraft)

This icy projectile can be used to turn water into ice. Ice bombs can be thrown similarly to eggs and ender pearls, and are affected by gravity. Players running Education Edition can create their own ice bombs out of four sodium acetates.

4) Super fertilizer

Minecraft players can grow crops instantly using super fertilizer (Image via Minecraft)

This item can be used just like normal bone meal, but it produces slightly different results. Super fertilizers will generate more flowers than normal bone meal. It will also fully mature crops and saplings with one use. Super fertilizer can be crafted on a lab table with ammonia and phosphorus.

3) Bleach

Bleach being made in Minecraft Education Edition (Image via Minecraft)

Bleach is a compound which players can craft using a lab table. It requires four water and four hypochlorites to make. Bleach is used to to dye things white and can be used on beds, carpets, wool, and banners.

2) Medicine

Various kinds of medicine in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Medicine is a type of potion that is exclusive to Minecraft’s Education Edition. There are four kinds of medicine: antidote, elixir, eye drops, and tonic. These items remove status effects instead of adding them.

1) Portfolio

A player's portfolio in Minecraft Education Edition (Image via Minecraft)

Portfolios are items in the Education Edition. Players can use this item to save all of the photos that they’ve taken with a camera. Portfolios provide easier access and organization of photos, as they allow players to add captions, delete photos, and export their photos.

Edited by Siddharth Satish