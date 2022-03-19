How to make a lightsaber in Minecraft Education Edition

Star Wars and Minecraft have crossed over a few times before. There are a few skin packs that allow players to play as Darth Vader, Yoda, Ahsoka Tano, R2D2 and more. Fans of a galaxy far, far away use these skins regularly, but that's about where the crossover stops.

In vanilla Minecraft, there's no such thing as the force or starfighters or much of the Star Wars world. However, in Education Edition, players can make a sort of lightsaber. This is also possible through the use of mods, but those are only for Java Edition and are not considered vanilla.

Argon @ArgonTweets Love playing with Lightsabers in minecraft. Love playing with Lightsabers in minecraft. https://t.co/gdHoZeyhzZ

These glowing swords are arguably one of the coolest parts of the educational version. Here's how to make one in Education Edition or with educational features toggled on in Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Education Edition: How to make a Star Wars lightsaber

Unfortunately, actual lightsabers that could slice limbs off or cut down trees are not possible, even in Education Edition. Players can instead make glow sticks that will be the closest thing to a lightsaber.

Education Edition gamers will need the following to make one:

20 Carbon

30 Hydrogen

Three Nitrogen

Four Oxygen

One dye

The dye can theoretically be any color, though green, blue, red and even purple make the most sense for Star Wars.

Using the compound creator, crafters will need to make the following:

Polyethylene (10 carbon and 20 hydrogen)

Hydrogen Peroxide (Two hydrogen and two oxygen)

Luminol (Seven hydrogen, eight carbon, three nitrogen, two oxygen)

Compound Creator (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Players can then craft their fake lightsaber by placing their dye in the center square of the crafting grid. On both sides, there should be Polyethylene going from top to bottom.

Finally, the Luminol can be placed above the dye and Hydrogen Peroxide can be placed below it. This will result in one glow stick.

Microsoft UK @MicrosoftUK There's a new chemistry update for #Minecraft : Education Edition, and it lets you create glow sticks, rapid grow fertilizer and underwater torches - msft.social/wJFGAk There's a new chemistry update for #Minecraft: Education Edition, and it lets you create glow sticks, rapid grow fertilizer and underwater torches - msft.social/wJFGAk https://t.co/Y0OfLfGCT8

For the best results, it's recommended to pair a light green lightsaber with the Yoda skin. Since the skin is one block tall, it makes the glow stick lightsaber look more regular sized since the glow stick is not terribly long.

