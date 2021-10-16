How to use the Compound Creator in Minecraft

Minecraft Education Edition has a ton of features dedicated to chemistry that help users practice real life components. Regular Minecraft doesn't have elements and compounds, but Education Edition does.
To create compounds (which will be vital in forming other items like bleach or balloons), players will use the Compound Creator, a brand new feature from the Chemistry update.
Using the Compound Creator in Minecraft Education Edition
According to Minecraft,
"The Chemistry Update for Minecraft: Education Edition offers exciting new tools to explore the world of chemistry in Minecraft. The Chemistry Resource Pack allows you and your students to conduct experiments within Minecraft that simulate real world science."
The Compound Creator can be used to create over 30 compounds, ranging from luminol to polyethylene. It functions similarly to a crafting table in that it has a grid and can have items inserted into it to create something new.
The Compound Creator is just another block which can be used by right-clicking on it, similar to a crafting table or a furnace. Players can then create new compounds by adding the correct type and number of elements to the table.
The compound they have created will appear in the output box on the right side of the creator. Players can place the elements in any order or in any box, it won't change the result.
The following compounds can be created by players using the correct elements:
Also Read
- Aluminum oxide
- Ammonia
- Barium sulfate
- Benzene
- Boron trioxide
- Calcium bromide
- Charcoal
- Crude oil
- Glue
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Ink
- Iron sulfide
- Latex
- Lithium hydride
- Luminol
- Lye
- Magnesium nitrate
- Magnesium oxide
- Polyethylene
- Potassium iodide
- Salt
- Soap
- Sodium acetate
- Sodium fluoride
- Sodium hydride
- Sodium hypochlorite
- Sodium oxide
- Sugar
- Sulfate
- Water
- Calcium chloride
- Cerium chloride
- Mercuric chloride
- Potassium chloride
- Tungsten chloride
The Compound Creator is an excellent tool to concoct new compounds and embellish the learning process.