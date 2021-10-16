×
Create
Notifications

How to use the Compound Creator in Minecraft

Chemistry can be used to learn a lot more in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)
Chemistry can be used to learn a lot more in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 16, 2021 03:20 AM IST
News

Minecraft Education Edition has a ton of features dedicated to chemistry that help users practice real life components. Regular Minecraft doesn't have elements and compounds, but Education Edition does.

To create compounds (which will be vital in forming other items like bleach or balloons), players will use the Compound Creator, a brand new feature from the Chemistry update.

Using the Compound Creator in Minecraft Education Edition

According to Minecraft,

"The Chemistry Update for Minecraft: Education Edition offers exciting new tools to explore the world of chemistry in Minecraft. The Chemistry Resource Pack allows you and your students to conduct experiments within Minecraft that simulate real world science."
Element maker, compound creator is great use of #Minecraft for #Chemistry #aisict18 https://t.co/7dvpsLXBGG

The Compound Creator can be used to create over 30 compounds, ranging from luminol to polyethylene. It functions similarly to a crafting table in that it has a grid and can have items inserted into it to create something new.

The Compound Creator is just another block which can be used by right-clicking on it, similar to a crafting table or a furnace. Players can then create new compounds by adding the correct type and number of elements to the table.

Introducing...drumroll...the Compound Creator in Minecraft! Create over 30 compounds by combining elements, some of which you'll find useful as Minecraft items. aka.ms/chemistry https://t.co/jaP5gMFequ

The compound they have created will appear in the output box on the right side of the creator. Players can place the elements in any order or in any box, it won't change the result.

The compound creator can be used for 30 compounds. (Image via Mojang)
The compound creator can be used for 30 compounds. (Image via Mojang)

The following compounds can be created by players using the correct elements:

Also Read

  • Aluminum oxide
  • Ammonia
  • Barium sulfate
  • Benzene
  • Boron trioxide
  • Calcium bromide
  • Charcoal
  • Crude oil
  • Glue
  • Hydrogen peroxide
  • Ink
  • Iron sulfide
  • Latex
  • Lithium hydride
  • Luminol
  • Lye
  • Magnesium nitrate
  • Magnesium oxide
  • Polyethylene
  • Potassium iodide
  • Salt
  • Soap
  • Sodium acetate
  • Sodium fluoride
  • Sodium hydride
  • Sodium hypochlorite
  • Sodium oxide
  • Sugar
  • Sulfate
  • Water
  • Calcium chloride
  • Cerium chloride
  • Mercuric chloride
  • Potassium chloride
  • Tungsten chloride

The Compound Creator is an excellent tool to concoct new compounds and embellish the learning process.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी