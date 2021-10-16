How to use the Compound Creator in Minecraft

Minecraft Education Edition has a ton of features dedicated to chemistry that help users practice real life components. Regular Minecraft doesn't have elements and compounds, but Education Edition does.

To create compounds (which will be vital in forming other items like bleach or balloons), players will use the Compound Creator, a brand new feature from the Chemistry update.

Using the Compound Creator in Minecraft Education Edition

According to Minecraft,

"The Chemistry Update for Minecraft: Education Edition offers exciting new tools to explore the world of chemistry in Minecraft. The Chemistry Resource Pack allows you and your students to conduct experiments within Minecraft that simulate real world science."

The Compound Creator can be used to create over 30 compounds, ranging from luminol to polyethylene. It functions similarly to a crafting table in that it has a grid and can have items inserted into it to create something new.

The Compound Creator is just another block which can be used by right-clicking on it, similar to a crafting table or a furnace. Players can then create new compounds by adding the correct type and number of elements to the table.

Minecraft: Education Edition @PlayCraftLearn Introducing...drumroll...the Compound Creator in Minecraft! Create over 30 compounds by combining elements, some of which you'll find useful as Minecraft items. aka.ms/chemistry Introducing...drumroll...the Compound Creator in Minecraft! Create over 30 compounds by combining elements, some of which you'll find useful as Minecraft items. aka.ms/chemistry https://t.co/jaP5gMFequ

The compound they have created will appear in the output box on the right side of the creator. Players can place the elements in any order or in any box, it won't change the result.

The compound creator can be used for 30 compounds. (Image via Mojang)

The following compounds can be created by players using the correct elements:

Aluminum oxide

Ammonia

Barium sulfate

Benzene

Boron trioxide

Calcium bromide

Charcoal

Crude oil

Glue

Hydrogen peroxide

Ink

Iron sulfide

Latex

Lithium hydride

Luminol

Lye

Magnesium nitrate

Magnesium oxide

Polyethylene

Potassium iodide

Salt

Soap

Sodium acetate

Sodium fluoride

Sodium hydride

Sodium hypochlorite

Sodium oxide

Sugar

Sulfate

Water

Calcium chloride

Cerium chloride

Mercuric chloride

Potassium chloride

Tungsten chloride

The Compound Creator is an excellent tool to concoct new compounds and embellish the learning process.

