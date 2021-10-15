Minecraft Dungeons celebrates Halloween with 'Spookier Fall' event

Halloween is coming soon and many games, Minecraft Dungeons included, are hosting events to celebrate it. Minecraft Dungeons is hosting an event this year called the "Spookier Fall" event, which is sure to be a hit among players.

Last year, in the first year of the game, Mojang hosted a Spooky Fall for Minecraft Dungeons. Naturally, this year they are going even bigger and spookier, to put it frankly. Here's what players can expect in this highly anticipated Halloween celebration.

Idle Sloth 🎃👻🦇 @IdleSloth84 Minecraft Dungeons: Spookier Fall – Official Trailer 🎃Prepare yourself for a holiday haunting with Spookier Fall! Between October 13th - November 2nd, you and your fearless friends can partake in a spine-chilling (mis)adventure that will scare the creeper out of you! Minecraft Dungeons: Spookier Fall – Official Trailer 🎃Prepare yourself for a holiday haunting with Spookier Fall! Between October 13th - November 2nd, you and your fearless friends can partake in a spine-chilling (mis)adventure that will scare the creeper out of you! https://t.co/1N4llbAJJc

What to expect in Minecraft Dungeons Spookier Fall

Minecraft Dungeons Spookier Fall is sure to be one of the best events of the year for the game. Here's what Mojang had to say about the event:

"The Spookier Fall is here, featuring heart-pounding seasonal trials, cursed rewards, and monstrous mobs ready to scare the creeper out of you! ... This event has more terrifying dark corners than you could shake a broomstick at! ... Gather your most fearless friends across all platforms, and join us in this spine-chilling, time-limited event! Are you brave enough to face your fears and the mobs awaiting you in Night Mode? Find out in Spookier Fall!"

Spookier fall is poised to be another successful event for Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

The event is scheduled to run from October 13 to November 2, so it is already officially underway. Players can get on Minecraft Dungeons and play during the event for nearly an entire month, with themed levels, new outfits, new weapons, and more.

The following items will become available during this time:

Cackling Broom

Phantom Bow

Gaurdian Armour

Cauldron Armour

Skull Scythe

More!

Players can also get the free Spooky Gourdian Character Creator Set for Minecraft Bedrock Edition (not available for Java Edition, unfortunately). This can be acquired from the Character Creator before the event ends on November 2.

Minecraft @Minecraft A Spookier Fall has dawned upon @dungeonsgame , and with it an eerie set of armour to match – yet true fashion knows no boundaries!Pick up the exceedingly tasteful Spooky Gourdian set for free from the Marketplace:↣ redsto.ne/spookygourdian A Spookier Fall has dawned upon @dungeonsgame, and with it an eerie set of armour to match – yet true fashion knows no boundaries!Pick up the exceedingly tasteful Spooky Gourdian set for free from the Marketplace:↣ redsto.ne/spookygourdian ↢ https://t.co/bZBPrHKhFo

The Spookier Fall event will be available in Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons, so players can maintain a continuous aesthetic across multiple games.

