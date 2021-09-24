Minecraft Education Edition opens players up to a whole world of possibilities, thanks to the Chemistry update and others.

There are tons of features that are only available with Education Edition (free for teachers and students with an Office 365 account) or with Education features enabled on Bedrock Edition.

One of those features is the Compound Creator, which allows Minecraft players to experiment with and learn chemistry. Bleach is a compound which can be made in a lab table, another scientific feature in Minecraft Education Edition. Here's how to get it.

How to get bleach in Minecraft Education Edition

In order to do chemistry in Minecraft, players will need to download the Education Edition (for instructions, see this guide). Bedrock players can toggle the Education features on in world settings, but Java players have no opportunity to try this without mods.

Bleach is not obtainable through any cheats or commands, nor is it available through Creative mode. It can only be acquired through a lab table. Three water and three sodium hypochlorite will make one bleach.

Sodium hypochlorite can be made with sodium, oxygen and chlorine, which are all elements in Minecraft Education Edition. These can be acquired naturally or through commands and Creative mode.

A lab table is the only way to make bleach in Education Edition. (Image via Mojang)

Bleach can be used as a crafting ingredient. When used with wool, it will remove the color and make it white. The same is true when bleach is used with a bed, carpet or banner.

Minecraft items can be dyed white, but only wool and carpet can be colored using white dye because once the other items have been crafted, they exist as that hue. Bleach offers the chance to undo a wrong color for a bed or other item.

Bleach is used in a similar way in real life, though it doesn't quite remove color. In Minecraft it is only used for this and has no other uses yet.

