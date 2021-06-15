How to make lime dye in Minecraft Java Edition

Dyes are a set of 16 items in Minecraft used to change the color of wool, terracotta, certain mobs, the patterns on banners, shulker boxes, glass, concrete powder, candles, beds, firework stars, and text on signs.

The universe of Minecraft is normally brilliant and loaded up with a lot of things for players to find through their movements. Nonetheless, not all tones are unchangeable.

Minecraft players are often looking to change the normal shade of plenty of things, including blocks and mobs. This permits players to tweak famous things like beds, the restraint of subdued pets, and stained glass, to their particular tastes.

How to make Lime dye in Minecraft

Lime dye is a quasi-primary dye obtained by combining one green dye and one white dye in a crafting square, or by smelting a sea pickle.

The simplest and easiest way to obtain green dye is by smelting a cactus at a furnace with any fuel source, like wood or coal. Cacti can be found throughout the desert and badlands biomes of Minecraft and spawn twice as often in deserts.

They can be broken by hand and have a guaranteed drop rate from themselves. Wandering traders also have a chance to sell cactus for three emeralds. Emeralds can be found in village chests.

Once players have a cactus on hand, the only other required items are a fuel source, such as coal, and a furnace. All a player needs to do is drop the cactus into the furnace and fuel it up with some coal. Once it has been cooked, a green dye will be ready for the player to use.

White dye is a primary color dye similar to bone meal. White dye is obtained from either a bonemeal, or a Lily of the Valley.

Players can use their lime dye to change the color of a variety of things in the game. To name a few, green dye can be used to dye wool or sheep, the collars on pets, and also to change the color of beds and other such items.

Once the two items in question are combined, the lime dye that players are looking for will be the resultant.

