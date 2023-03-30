Minecraft Legends: Release date, genre, and supported platforms

Minecraft Legends is coming very soon. After being announced last year, Mojang's next big swing is coming shortly. The developers have been known for making Minecraft since they debuted it in 2009. They're now preparing to launch their fourth game and it's expected to be an even further departure from their successful formula.

They began with Minecraft and then made Story Mode and Dungeons. Now, Legends will be the next entry to their ever-expanding portfolio. When will it come out? What will it be about? Potential players have tons of questions ahead of the release. Find the answers with this guide.

What you need to know about Minecraft Legends

A bit of gameplay for Minecraft Legends (Image via Steam)

The official release date is set for April 18, so there are only about three weeks standing between the crafting community and an incredible new game. It is currently available for $50 to pre-order, and it's unlikely that that price will change any time soon.

It is considered an action-strategy game, which makes it akin to Desperados III and Marvel's Midnight Suns.

In terms of supported consoles, most of them will have Minecraft Legends. It can be played on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Windows, and Game Pass.

This includes both current-gen and last-gen consoles, so an Xbox Series X and PlayStation 4 can both run the game. Mojang hasn't yet shifted to the current-gen-only gaming experience.

What will the game be about? Here's the official synopsis:

"The piglins’ Nether corruption is spreading across the Overworld, scorching everything it touches. Are you the hero who will protect this gentle land? Plan your strategy and face the piglins in epic battles – but be warned: they always fight back."

It continues:

"Take on piglin bases by day and defend your allies after dusk. Explore lush biomes filled with treasures and perils, meet new friends, and reunite with familiar mobs. With the allays by your side, all that’s left to do is save the world."

The game will be multiplayer and cross-platform. A player on a Nintendo Switch can play with someone on a PlayStation 5. Minecraft Legends was first announced in 2022 and is finally about to be released officially.

Cristina Anderca is a Creative Writer for Mojang and she said this about the game:

"Stories are powerful. Legends teach us about what has passed and what might have been. They create a bridge between us and generations long past as well as the ones to come. Starting today, we want to tell you another story – about peaceful coexistence, where adventurers did not get chills when hearing hissing, groans, or the clatter of bones. And the moment when a terrifying force threatened to corrupt this idyllic world forever. This is a story about the Overworld of Minecraft Legends."

After Minecraft Dungeons, it will be interesting to see how well Mojang does with another foray away from the original Minecraft game.

