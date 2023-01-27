Minecraft Legends release date: Everything you need to know 

Minecraft Legends, Mojang's third foray outside their original title, finally has a release date. According to their official Twitter account, the game will finally be available on April 18, 2023.

Minecraft Legends @legends_game



Pre-Order your copy now!



⚔️ Gather your allies and prepare to #UnitetheOverworld : Minecraft Legends is coming April 18th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Windows, Steam, Xbox, and Game Pass.Pre-Order your copy now!⚔️ redsto.ne/Legends-deluxe… Gather your allies and prepare to #UnitetheOverworld: Minecraft Legends is coming April 18th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Windows, Steam, Xbox, and Game Pass. Pre-Order your copy now!⚔️redsto.ne/Legends-deluxe… https://t.co/sqrr14hkhC

The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Windows, and even Game Pass. This includes current and last-gen devices, so both Xbox One and PlayStation 5 users can get the game.

It is currently available for pre-order for $50 USD. The price likely won't drop upon its first release.

Here's the game's official synopsis:

"The piglins’ Nether corruption is spreading across the Overworld, scorching everything it touches. Are you the hero who will protect this gentle land? Plan your strategy and face the piglins in epic battles – but be warned: they always fight back. Take on piglin bases by day and defend your allies after dusk. Explore lush biomes filled with treasures and perils, meet new friends, and reunite with familiar mobs. With the allays by your side, all that’s left to do is save the world."

Check out the source for your video games, whether the console's digital store or a physical retailer, on April 18 to get a copy.

What to know about Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is set to be multiplayer, much like Dungeons. It is expected to be cross-platform as well. Mojang's other games, Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons, are cross-platform as well.

Minecraft Legends is coming soon (Image via Minecraft on YouTube)

Cristina Anderca, the Creative Writer for Mojang Studios, had this to say about the upcoming release:

"Stories are powerful. Legends teach us about what has passed and what might have been. They create a bridge between us and generations long past as well as the ones to come. Starting today, we want to tell you another story – about peaceful coexistence, where adventurers did not get chills when hearing hissing, groans, or the clatter of bones. And the moment when a terrifying force threatened to corrupt this idyllic world forever. This is a story about the Overworld of Minecraft Legends."

The game was announced in 2022 and slated for release this year. Many players weren't sure if Minecraft Legends would come for a long time, but it looks like the wait will soon be over.

The game's main storyline will be about protecting the Overworld from the Piglins. While it's likely to be a pretty open map, it won't be a fully open world.

It is also expected to be set in the past in Minecraft's overall history, but it is considered neither canon nor fan-made and just fits into the overall lore.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes