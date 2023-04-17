7 best Minecraft adventure maps to play in 2023

Adventure Mode is one of Minecraft's most intriguing game modes, allowing players to explore and fight but not destroy or place blocks. Compared to Survival and Creative Mode, Adventure Mode can be pretty exciting and puzzling depending on the challenges laid out before the player.

To that end, the Minecraft community has created a vast collection of maps for players to enjoy in Adventure Mode. These maps encompass many different genres, from fantasy to contemporary, sci-fi to horror. No matter what kind of adventure a player is thinking of, there's likely a map out there that can meet expectations.

While there are too many great Minecraft adventure maps to list, it doesn't hurt to look at some of the best here in 2023 to get curious fans started.

Minecraft Adventure Maps Worth Checking Out in 2023

1) Horizon City - Advanced World

Though it may initially seem like a peaceful Adventure Map, Horizon City - Advanced World is a map rife with danger. The city has over 3,000 spawners placed within its confines, and the hostile mobs on the map won't wait around to come hunt players down. According to the developer, players must find 15 records, find/make a beacon, and finally escape the city from the underground tunnels to complete the map. However, the tunnels underneath Horizon City are the most dangerous of all, so players will want to ensure they're ready before enacting their escape plan.

2) HeroFair Amusement Park

Amusement park maps have grown in popularity since Minecraft's earliest days, and HeroFair may be one of the most impressive of its kind. Players can enjoy the incredibly complexly-built rides, play games in the arcade, and earn credits. These credits can then be traded in for plenty of perks like scooters, toys, and more.

While this map may be fun in single-player Adventure Mode to some degree, HeroFair deserves to be experienced in Minecraft's multiplayer to make it truly worth the experience. More friends on this map will always equate to more fun down the line.

3) World in a Jar - Remastered

Though this map technically allows players to break and craft blocks unlike many Adventure Mode maps, it's still worth exploring and progressing through. Adventure awaits in World in a Jar, where the basic premise is all in the title. Players are dropped into a closed world and must find a way out, and they'll be able to build and craft what they need to accomplish this. However, the world the player spawns in isn't the only world in a jar out there, and the others floating in the sky may be worth investigating.

In addition to the unique map design, World in a Jar offers custom bosses, trading, and Nether/End dimensions.

4) Diversity 3

A five-year project and the final release in the Diversity series, Diversity 3 is a multifaceted Minecraft map encompassing several different genres. The map is playable for up to three players and includes tons of open-ended exploration, puzzle solving, and playing minigames that allow fans to progress. The amount of content packed into this map is astonishing, and it strikes an excellent balance between being challenging and giving fans free rein to explore.

There won't be any nigh-impossible parkour courses, but there's enough difficulty built into Diversity 3 to give Minecraft fans plenty of hours of replayability, especially with friends.

5) Pixelmon Johto

There's no doubt that Pixelmon is one of the best Minecraft mods in the game's history, and some fans have gone a step further to recreate the many worlds in which the Pokemon series takes place. Look no further than Pixelmon Johto for a spectacular example, as this map completely recreates the Johto and Kanto regions that were accessible in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. With the Pixelmon modpack installed, you can experience the full story of Pokemon's Generation II games, all within the world's beloved sandbox game.

Catch your Pokemon, train them for battle, collect the eight badges in Johto and Kanto, and defeat the sinister Team Rocket, all within this one Minecraft adventure map!

6) Super Voxel Party

Who doesn't love a good game of Mario Party? If players love Mario Party, why not play it in Minecraft? This is possible thanks to Super Voxel Party, and fans can experience multiple game boards and minigames in their struggle to become a Superstar. However, this map is for more than just Mario Party fans, as the controls and gameplay mechanics are easy to learn to get new players up to speed. There is even a set of controls to customize the experience before diving into the map of choice.

If you've ever wanted board game and minigame action all at once, Super Voxel Party is one of the best Minecraft maps to provide both.

7) Luigi's Mansion

Another Adventure Mode map that hearkens back to Nintendo, Luigi's Mansion, is a Minecraft map that lovingly recreates the original Gamecube title of the same name. Much like in the original game, players take on the role of Luigi, who has just won a haunted mansion, and his brother Mario has gone missing. With their flashlight and Poltergust device in hand, players will capture ghosts for Professor E. Gadd, including boss ghosts that are much tougher than their standard counterparts.

Can Minecraft players find Mario before the ghosts of the mansion enact their plan? There's only one way to find out.

