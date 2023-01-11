Minecraft player builds a complete netherite beacon in survival

Netherite is arguably the rarest material to find in Minecraft. Players need to dig deep into the Nether realm to excavate Ancient Debris and process them to extract netherite. Even though netherite blocks can be crafted and used to activate beacons, hardly any player uses them since iron blocks can also activate them. However, some have successfully created a full netherite-powered beacon.

Recently, a Redditor called 'u/xdroop' posted a picture of how they created a full beacon made up of netherite blocks in a multiplayer survival server. Netherite beacons are challenging to create on a server since other players would've used the netherite.

Though netherite blocks activated the beacon, the player also decorated the beacon by adding more layers to the pyramid of emerald, gold, and even iron blocks. The player who took the screenshot is also in the picture, wearing diamond leggings and boots, a gold helmet, and enchanted elytra.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's full netherite beacon

Since players rarely build a full netherite beacon in their survival worlds, this post caught a lot of eyeballs on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, the post received over 11 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. It even received a few awards from the members.

As with any massive achievement in Minecraft that gets posted on the subreddit, one of the members was curious to know how long it took to create the netherite-powered beacon. The original poster responded that it took them 103 calendar days, during which they worked for around 200 to 300 hours on the project.

In the same thread, another Redditor commented on the netherite beacon but was slightly skeptical about whether the project was legitimate. Players can go into creative mode and create the netherite beacon within minutes. Apart from this, there were loads of other comments doubting the original poster and the netherite beacon in survival mode. However, the original poster claimed they have all the in-game data of them working long hours to gather netherite.

Several Redditors also pointed out how the original poster was not wearing any netherite armor parts or owning any netherite gear since they used everything to create the beacon. They appreciated the sacrifice made by the player to create the netherite-powered beacon.

While several users doubted the authenticity of the original poster's full netherite beacon, most were impressed and praised the project and the player. Though the original poster didn't show any in-game progress data, they wrote that they legitimately worked for 200 to 300 hours to collect all the netherite. The post continues to gather upvotes and comments, even after being posted on the Minecraft subreddit 18 hours ago.

