 5 best tips and tricks for Elytra in Minecraft

The Elytra is one of the most overpowered items in Minecraft. It mainly allows players to glide down from a higher location, which essentially eliminates their chances of taking any fall damage in the game. Furthermore, they can simply use firework rockets to launch themselves if they want to properly fly with it.

It is one of the last rare items players obtain since it is found in the End City ships, which can only be accessed after the Ender Dragon is defeated. Furthermore, only certain variants of these structures have floating ships that generate the item. For those who will be trying out Elytra for the first time, here are a few tips and tricks to get the most out of it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Elytra tips to remember in Minecraft, ranked

5) Don't forget to swap chestplate

Don't forget to swap back to chestplate when fighting dangerous hostile mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Elytra needs to be placed in the chestplate slot in order to use it. There might be instances where players will forget to swap back the chestplate whenever they are in a fighting situation. These are the most important part of armor since they give the most amount of protection. Hence, players must always remember to swap the Elytra for a chestplate at the right moment.

4) Double tapping space bar

Double tap the spacebar to activate without jumping off a high ground in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Those who are new to Elytra might need a platform to launch themselves in the air; however, if they have loads of firework rockets to properly fly, they can try double tapping the spacebar and enter flying mode instantly. Once done, they can use a firework rocket to easily launch themselves off the ground.

This will require some practice as the timing needs to be perfect in order to fly directly from a flat ground. Its a simple matter of remembering to double tap the space bar and then quickly right-clicking towards the direction they want to go.

3) Flicking mouse movement to stop

If players have some speed while landing, they can take major fall damage in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Along with flying efficiently with Elytra, players must also remember how to land properly. If they have some speed while landing, they can get hurt by fall damage and even die from it. One of the best ways to instantly slow down is to flick the mouse so that the character immediately faces the opposite direction while flying.

This will quickly slow them down since they will be facing the opposite direction and the speed will decrease to almost zero. Whenever players are about to land, they can simply use this trick to make a safe landing.

2) Build a creeper and a sugarcane farm

To craft loads of fireworks in Minecraft, players will need Creeper and Sugarcane farm (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Elytra will only let players glide down, but not fly on its own. If firework rockets are used, they can launch themselves in the air and keep gliding.

To do this, they will need a proper creeper and a sugarcane farm for gunpowder and paper. While using the Elytra, a lot of firework rockets will be used; hence, gunpowder and paper will be necessary to keep crafting more of them.

1) Always apply Mending enchantment

Always try to apply Mending to keep the Elytra from breaking in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Elytra has limited durability and will break without vanishing if overused. Hence, the Mending enchantment should always be applied to it since finding more of the item can be a difficult task. Alternatively, it can also be repaired with phantom membranes that are obtained from Phantoms.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far