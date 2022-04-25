Easiest gunpowder farm to build in Minecraft (2022)

There are many different farms that users are able to create inside Minecraft. Individuals make farms when they want to gather lots of specific materials quickly and efficiently.

Gunpowder is one of the items gamers can use to create things such as TNT, fire charges, fireworks, and splash potions. They will want to gather a lot of it for their recipes.

Easy way to build gunpowder farm in Minecraft (2022)

There are different ways players can use to create gunpowder farms in Minecraft. It is dropped by creepers, and they will want a reliable way to get it from them.

This easy creeper farm recipe created by Dusty Dude on YouTube is a surefire way for users to efficiently make a gunpowder farm with minimal effort.

1) Create base

The first is to create a base (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

First, Minecraft gamers should create their base using cobblestone. The sides are eight blocks in length, with four diagonal blocks between each side. Players will want to place them as pictured in the image.

2) Add another layer to base

Players must add another layer of cobblestone to the base of their build (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

After adding the original layer of the base, users must add one more layer to the base so that it is now two blocks high.

3) Add two block high walls to build

Gamers must add these two block high walls to funnel the creepers (Image via Dusty Dude)

After making the outside of the base, players should add walls that go diagonal five blocks and are two blocks high. This will help to funnel the creepers in one direction.

4) Dig out all blocks in middle

Users must dig out all of the blocks in the middle (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Next, they need to dig out all of the blocks in the middle. Once dug out, gamers should then dig down three blocks deep to make a pit for the creepers.

5) Dig out two pieces of dirt

On one side of the build, players should dig out two of the corner pieces (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Users should now be three blocks deep in the middle of their build. Once here, they should pick one side of the build and dig out both corner blocks on the bottom of it, opening up spots for gamers to put water.

6) On other side, dig out four blocks and then one block deep on back wall

On the other side, players will want to dig out the two blocks in each corner (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Directly across from where users dug out the bottom two blocks, they will want to dig out the bottom two blocks on each corner. They will then want to break it one block deep and two blocks high into the back wall. Basically, this will make the room one block deeper.

7) Place water all along bottom of wall where gamers dug out two corner blocks

Players should place water from a bucket all along the back wall where they dug out the two corner blocks (Image via Dusty DudeYouTube)

Users have to turn around and head to the back corner where they just were. They should take a water bucket and place water all along the back wall.

8) Dig long hallway

Gamers need to dig a long hallway on the side they dug out the four blocks (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Players will now want to dig long hallways in the direction the water is traveling. They will need to dig until they reach the end of the water stream.

9) Dig small room

Users should dig down four blocks and then create a small room for collection (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Once gamers reach the end of the stream, they will need to dig down four blocks and then forward a bit to create a small room to collect the creepers.

10) Add hoppers, chests, and campfires to collection room

Players must add chests, hoppers, and campfires to the collection room (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Inside the collection room, users should place hoppers at the bottom of the hole. In front of those, they should place chests. And then, on top of the hoppers, gamers will want to put campfires.

These will be used to kill the creepers. They should ensure the hoppers are facing the chests.

11) Place glass wall in front of campfires

Players of Minecraft must place a glass wall in front of the campfires (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Once users have placed all of the correct items for collection, they should put a glass wall in front of the campfires to see the creepers being harvested.

12) Make staircase out of collection area

Gamers will want to create a staircase they can use to access and leave the collection area (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Minecraft players should create a staircase so they can exit and re-enter the collection area when they need to harvest their gunpowder.

13) Add trap doors to build

Users must add trap doors to the front of each chamber as well as two against the back wall of each chamber (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Gamers of Minecraft will now need to add trap doors in the front of each chamber to funnel the creepers into the water. They must also add two trap doors along the back wall, in the middle of each of the four chambers. This will be where they place the cats.

14) Add more trap doors to middle

Players of Minecraft will want to add more trap doors to the middle (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Users should add more trap doors to the middle of the build and proceed to open the four in the middle of the build.

15) Gamers should add four more trap doors

Add four more trap doors to the build (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Players should add four more trap doors to the middle, placing them on each trap door to enable them to form a cross pattern. This will allow the creepers to be more easily funneled into the water below.

16) Place down carpets

Users of Minecraft should place down carpet to prevent spiders (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Next, gamers should place down three carpet squares in each room. These blocks must be arranged in a specific pattern, as shown above, to prevent spiders from spawning inside the rooms.

17) Tame some cats

Minecraft players will need to tame cats to scare the creepers (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Now, users will need to go out and tame cats found near villages in the game. They can tame them by feeding them raw fish.

Gamers need four cats per layer they wish to do for their creeper farm. So they may want to breed cats rather than trying to find them all.

18) Place cats on trap doors

Players of Minecraft will need to put the cats on the trap doors in the back of each chamber (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Users can place the cats on the trap doors in the back of each chamber by pushing them. Once there, they will be used to scare the creepers.

19) Cover ceiling with trap doors

Gamers of Minecraft should then cover the entire ceiling with trap doors (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Players will want to cover the entire ceiling with trap doors to prevent mobs like skeletons and zombies from spawning because they are too tall with the trap doors in place.

20) Cover top in slabs

Minecraft users can slab over the entire thing, and their build will be completed (Image via Dusty Dude/YouTube)

Gamers can now place cobblestone slabs over the entire thing to close it all in. If they wish to add more layers, they can. However, the farm is ready to be run as it is now.

Using the farm

Once completed, Minecraft players can go about their business as the farm takes care of farming the creepers. They will want to periodically check in on the chests and pull out any gunpowder they have earned from the chests in the collection room.

