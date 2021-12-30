3 best ways to get gunpowder in Minecraft 1.18

An important crafting material in Minecraft for TNT and firework rockets, gunpowder is a good resource to have on-hand when needed.

Primarily, gunpowder is earned in Minecraft from defeating mobs, looting from chests, and trading with the Wandering Trader. Honing in on these methods should allow for plenty of gunpowder to be collected, but there are ways to ratchet up production even more.

For players who need a significant amount of gunpowder in a relatively short time, there are a few approaches to keep in mind in particular. Below, players can check out these methods for increased gunpowder gain in Minecraft as of version 1.18.

Minecraft: Top ways to get gunpowder in version 1.18

3) Defeating enemies with the Looting enchantment

Looting increases item drops from enemies (Image via Mojang)

The Looting enchantment is a tried-and-true pick in Minecraft for players who want a little more from defeating enemies. Applied to swords, Looting improves the number of items dropped by mobs as well as improving the chances of rare items dropping.

Though this won't be a way to farm gunpowder on its own, it can improve yields regardless. Furthermore, the enchantment can be applied to mob farms in order to collect even more gunpowder if a player desires.

2) Witch farms

Creating a witch farm at a swamp hut can be a good way to get gunpowder (Image via Mojang)

Out of all current Minecraft mobs, witches have the potential to drop the most gunpowder at a time. However, the number of other items that witches can drop somewhat muddles this productivity.

Regardless, if players manage to find a swamp hut where witches spawn significantly more, setting up a farm can be beneficial. An efficient witch farm can drop plenty of gunpowder as well as more than a few other items, which can be great for a Minecraft player's stockpile.

1) Creeper Farms

Creeper farms have been slightly tweaked for Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

Although spawning mechanics have changed somewhat for hostile mobs in Minecraft 1.18, creeper farms still work exceptionally well. When properly built, creeper farms can produce thousands of pieces of gunpowder in a relatively short time.

At their core, these farms spawn creepers and use water to toss them from a part of the tower they reside on. The creepers fall to the platform below, where an additional water current funnels them to a hole. As they fall to the hole, the creepers will land in a kill pit (usually involving bonfires, lava blocks, or soul fires).

As the creepers die, their gunpowder is then funneled into chests via hoppers. If a player builds an efficient creeper farm, they'll likely not run out of gunpowder in Minecraft anytime soon.

