How to install Minecraft Pixelmon modpack in 2022

Believe it or not, you can play Pokemon on Minecraft with a brilliant modpack called Pixelmon. It is one of the most downloaded modpacks for the popular sandbox game. Apart from the main Pixelmon mod, this pack also adds other famous mods to create an unparalleled experience.

Pokemon is an extremely famous game series that almost every 90s kid knows about. Those who haven't played the game must've at least heard about Pokemon's cartoon series. Hence, this modpack is extremely famous where players get to explore new world generations, catch different pokemon, and fight other NPCs as well.

Steps to download the Pixelmon modpack for Minecraft in 2022

1) Download the CurseForge app

The official website for the CurseForge app (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you need to install the CurseForge app in order to install the Pixelmon modpack for Minecraft. This app is great since it manages all the mods and modpacks that you install.

Simply search for the 'CurseForge app for Minecraft' and download the software from the first link. Once downloaded, go through the steps and install the app.

2) Create a Minecraft section and search for the modpack

Select Minecraft and find the modpack in the CurseForge app (Image via Sportskeeda)

After installation is complete, search for the CurseForge app and open it. It will also initiate a companion app called Overwolf. Do not close it since the app supports how CurseForge operates.

A host of games will be visible on the starting page, including our beloved sandbox game. Simply click on Minecraft to open and browse through several modpacks available to download.

The famous modpack will instantly be visible to you due to its popularity (Image via Sportskeeda)

You will instantly find the Pixelmon modpack without even searching due to its sheer popularity. Simply hit install and let the app download all the necessary files needed to run the game. The speed of installation depends upon your internet connection and device capabilities.

3) Open the custom official launcher and play the modpack

A secondary official game launcher will open that will run the Pixelmon modpack (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the modpack is installed, you can simply press play or go into its settings to change the RAM usage of the modpack as well. This tweak will ensure smoother gameplay since these heavy packs can take a lot of power to run. Simply go into the profile options and change the memory settings. It is recommended not to use more than 4GB of RAM.

It will open a special secondary official game launcher through which you can play Pixelmon. This is because the CurseForge app creates a completely new game version copy that can be modded. This keeps the original game directory separate and safe.

Ensure that the modpack's game version is selected and hit play once again on the official launcher.

4) Setting up the game

Configure the settings before entering a new world (Image via Sportskeeda)

There will be another loading screen with Mojang's old logo as the game will load all the modifications. Once it opens, navigate through the settings and configure everything to your preference before entering a new world.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes