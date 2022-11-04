Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.50.23 patch notes: Everything you need to know

Mojang recently released yet another Minecraft Bedrock beta preview version: 1.19.50.23. With the developers kicking off work on the upcoming Minecraft 1.20. update, they seem to be trying out all sorts of changes in snapshots and beta preview versions to see if they work well in the game or not.

Although these Minecraft beta and snapshot versions will not have '1.20' written on them, Mojang is taking it slow and steady with this update, revealing only those features that are complete. The latest Minecraft beta preview version comes with loads of smaller quality-of-life changes that can greatly improve the gameplay experience.

Everything to know from the patch notes of Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50.23

As always, Mojang has released detailed patch notes alongside the new Minecraft beta preview for their fans and community to check out. Here are the patch notes from the company, excluding technical changes:

Experimental Features

API

Fixed a bug where property velocity would return incorrect values in certain situations

Added function canPlace - Returns if it is valid to place the desired block type or block permutation at a specified location (and optional face of the block)

Added function trySetPermutation - Attempts to place the desired block permutation at a location by first checking canPlace

Bamboo Woodset

The name displayed for “Bamboo Raft with Chest” is now “Raft with Chest”

When dismounting from Raft and Raft with Chest the correct tooltip is now shown

Blocks

The "Place" prompt is now displayed correctly for all variations of Sign and Hanging Sign when using a controller

Mobs now pathfind properly on top of side-attached Hanging Signs

Camel

Players can no longer ride Camels through/in deep water

Sitting Camels do not play the sitting down animation on load anymore, instead they are loaded already sitting

Camels can now auto step up one and a half blocks without jumping

Commands

Running '/execute as' from Command Blocks no longer inherits rotation from entity

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs could replace Spore Blossoms and Big Dripleaf

Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs could attach to Bamboo Saplings

Fixed an issue where using pick-block on a double Bamboo Mosaic Slab or breaking it would give a Bamboo Slab

Fixed Bamboo Saplings not breaking when pushed by Pistons

General

Fixed a bug where Chain Command Blocks would not activate when Delay in Ticks was greater than 0

Sound

Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs would not be affected by block volume

Features and Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Boats and Boats with Chest are no longer teleported to (0, 0, 0) when pushed by a Piston

General

Fixed improper LevelChunk blending when upgrading pre-1.18 worlds

Graphical

Added D3D12 support for Intel Integrated/Dedicated Graphics for compatible drivers

Items

Fixed issues with Book & Quill not able to be signed and closed

Realms

Shortened text when uploading worlds and add-ons so it fits in the dialog

You will no longer get an error message when joining a Realm that has been empty for several minutes

Stability and Performance

Navigating through the Recipe Book when the player had items that contain mobs in their inventory no longer causes significant drops in performance

Reduced server lag with items going in and out of Hoppers

Touch Controls

Fixed the Dismount button in the New Touch Control Schemes looking blurry

User Interface

Fixed a bug in Pocket UI Inventory screen, where items could not be dropped back to inventory in Creative Mode

Fixed a bug in Pocket UI Inventory screen, where the ‘Craftable/All’ toggle could only be changed in the Search tab but not in any other tab

On Xbox, camera movement with mouse no longer changes mouse position when menu is reopened

Text color for a selected item stack count is now white instead of yellow

Vanilla Parity

Getting killed by a mob with a renamed weapon no longer produces a death message with a redundant 's' at the end

Spectator Mode

When entering Spectator Mode while typing on a Sign, the Sign text screen now closes

If you swap into Spectator Mode while standing alone on a Pressure Plate, you lose weight and the Pressure Plate releases

As shown above, a few technical changes can be seen in this Minecraft beta preview version, with the Xbox controller stick deadzone and sensitivity being fixed. Furthermore, several minor coding changes have also been made to improve how commands and command blocks work in Minecraft.

