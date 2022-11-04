Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.50.23 patch notes: Everything you need to know

Mojang recently released yet another Minecraft Bedrock beta preview version: 1.19.50.23. With the developers kicking off work on the upcoming Minecraft 1.20. update, they seem to be trying out all sorts of changes in snapshots and beta preview versions to see if they work well in the game or not.
Although these Minecraft beta and snapshot versions will not have '1.20' written on them, Mojang is taking it slow and steady with this update, revealing only those features that are complete. The latest Minecraft beta preview version comes with loads of smaller quality-of-life changes that can greatly improve the gameplay experience.
Everything to know from the patch notes of Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.50.23
As always, Mojang has released detailed patch notes alongside the new Minecraft beta preview for their fans and community to check out. Here are the patch notes from the company, excluding technical changes:
Experimental Features
API
- Fixed a bug where property velocity would return incorrect values in certain situations
- Added function canPlace - Returns if it is valid to place the desired block type or block permutation at a specified location (and optional face of the block)
- Added function trySetPermutation - Attempts to place the desired block permutation at a location by first checking canPlace
Bamboo Woodset
- The name displayed for “Bamboo Raft with Chest” is now “Raft with Chest”
- When dismounting from Raft and Raft with Chest the correct tooltip is now shown
Blocks
- The "Place" prompt is now displayed correctly for all variations of Sign and Hanging Sign when using a controller
- Mobs now pathfind properly on top of side-attached Hanging Signs
Camel
- Players can no longer ride Camels through/in deep water
- Sitting Camels do not play the sitting down animation on load anymore, instead they are loaded already sitting
- Camels can now auto step up one and a half blocks without jumping
Commands
- Running '/execute as' from Command Blocks no longer inherits rotation from entity
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs could replace Spore Blossoms and Big Dripleaf
- Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs could attach to Bamboo Saplings
- Fixed an issue where using pick-block on a double Bamboo Mosaic Slab or breaking it would give a Bamboo Slab
- Fixed Bamboo Saplings not breaking when pushed by Pistons
General
- Fixed a bug where Chain Command Blocks would not activate when Delay in Ticks was greater than 0
Sound
- Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs would not be affected by block volume
Features and Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Boats and Boats with Chest are no longer teleported to (0, 0, 0) when pushed by a Piston
General
- Fixed improper LevelChunk blending when upgrading pre-1.18 worlds
Graphical
- Added D3D12 support for Intel Integrated/Dedicated Graphics for compatible drivers
Items
- Fixed issues with Book & Quill not able to be signed and closed
Realms
- Shortened text when uploading worlds and add-ons so it fits in the dialog
- You will no longer get an error message when joining a Realm that has been empty for several minutes
Stability and Performance
- Navigating through the Recipe Book when the player had items that contain mobs in their inventory no longer causes significant drops in performance
- Reduced server lag with items going in and out of Hoppers
Touch Controls
- Fixed the Dismount button in the New Touch Control Schemes looking blurry
User Interface
- Fixed a bug in Pocket UI Inventory screen, where items could not be dropped back to inventory in Creative Mode
- Fixed a bug in Pocket UI Inventory screen, where the ‘Craftable/All’ toggle could only be changed in the Search tab but not in any other tab
- On Xbox, camera movement with mouse no longer changes mouse position when menu is reopened
- Text color for a selected item stack count is now white instead of yellow
Vanilla Parity
- Getting killed by a mob with a renamed weapon no longer produces a death message with a redundant 's' at the end
Spectator Mode
- When entering Spectator Mode while typing on a Sign, the Sign text screen now closes
- If you swap into Spectator Mode while standing alone on a Pressure Plate, you lose weight and the Pressure Plate releases
As shown above, a few technical changes can be seen in this Minecraft beta preview version, with the Xbox controller stick deadzone and sensitivity being fixed. Furthermore, several minor coding changes have also been made to improve how commands and command blocks work in Minecraft.
