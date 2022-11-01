5 best spooky Minecraft modpacks in 2022

Minecraft is mostly a spooky game. When night falls and hostile mobs spawn in the Overworld, or if a player is in the Nether, they can get jump-scared and killed in several ways. The community has come up with a lot of mods that make the sandbox title even scarier. Hence, Minecraft with custom add-ons becomes the perfect recreation during the Halloween season.

Modpacks are essentially several mods working together to reconfigure the entire game. Players can jump into some frightful options listed below. Not only will they be difficult to play, but horrific to experience as well. Luckily, all of them can be easily downloaded from CurseForge.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other horror modpacks worth trying.

Top 5 spooky Minecraft modpacks in 2022, ranked

5) Horror Craft

Horror Craft rejuvenates the horror aspect of Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Players who have experienced the vanilla version in every way might get bored of hostile mobs and the dangers. Hence, they can download this modpack from the CurseForge website and revive the sense of horror. It will add a lot of features that will scare the life out of any player.

With new types of mobs, blood red moon mechanics, and ghostly dimensions to explore, Horror Craft is perfect for playing during the Halloween season.

4) Rebirth of the Night

As the name implies, this modpack makes Minecraft nights extremely spooky (Image via CurseForge)

Revival of the Night is a brilliant modpack that is inspired by Terraria, 7 Days to Die, and more games. The modder has explained how it works in the 1.12.2 version, with the pack having a completely different progression system, lore, and mechanics.

One of the main points of interest of this modpack is that whatever a gamer does will have active consequences. The world around them will react directly to them. Mobs will be able to break and place blocks in order to reach players and will be much more powerful than in the Vanilla version of the game.

3) Parasites

The Parasites modpack turns most passive mobs into infected hostile entities in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Forge Labs)

Usually, horror modpacks either buff existing hostile mobs or add new ones. However, Parasites by Forge Labs takes it to another level by corrupting all the passive mobs as well.

Mobs like villagers, sheep, cows, pigs, and even wolves are infected with mysterious parasites and are hostile towards players. The parasite itself morphs into new hostile entities that are even more powerful. This modpack has the famous 'Scape and Run: Parasites' mod that inspired the creator.

2) Last Days of Humanity

This modpack creates a war between powerful zombies and players in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/bstylia14)

The Last Days of Humanity is one of the most famous hardcore modpacks out there. It completely changes how the world looks and feels by adding a brand new type of zombies and other creatures. There is a well-structured questline where survivors need to stay alive for 100 days and fight off waves of hostile mobs coming there way.

They can learn to create new and powerful weapons like guns, turrets, vehicles, and even robot soldiers. These will be needed as zombies will be able to place and break blocks in order to build their way towards survivors.

1) Mustard Virus

Mustard Virus makes Minecraft players fear zombies again (Image via u/Whacky-Ghost/Reddit)

This modpack has the story of how a lethal Mustard Virus has affected the entire world and wiped out all of humanity, leaving the player as the sole survivor. Since gamers are mostly alone in their single-player worlds, this narrative is quite fitting.

The virus essentially makes all hostile mobs even stronger and effective in their attacks. They can break blocks and build things up just to kill players. Creatures are even attracted towards light, sound, and anything that moves.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes