5 most popular Minecraft mods to try in 2022

Minecraft is known for thousands of community-made mods that anyone can download and install in the game. Mods are third-party features created by groups of modders and can be run either with the help of Forge or Fabric APIs. If players are bored with the vanilla experience, they can completely change the look and gameplay style by adding a bunch of mods.

Some of these mods have been quite popular over the years as they offer extremely useful features. Even in 2022, these mods are considered the most popular among many. Some of these mods drastically improve the game's performance and FPS, while others add new in-game features that help gamers in several aspects.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft: Top 5 mods worth checking out in 2022

5) AppleSkin

AppleSkin shows extra details about food items, hunger bar, and health bar in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Those new to the game might get confused about different food items. Some might replenish a lot of hunger points, while others have good saturation. This is where the AppleSkin mod can be beneficial. Whenever players hold a food item in their hands or hover over it in the inventory, it will show how many hunger points, saturation, and hearts it will increase.

Users can make informed choices regarding food items and know exactly how they will benefit.

4) Nature's Compass

This mod adds a new compass that can find different biomes in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

After the latest update, there are loads of new biomes that players might want to find and explore. However, finding rarer biomes can be tricky and time-taking. Those who don't want to waste too much time can use this mod called Nature's Compass.

It will add a new type of compass that can be easily configured to point at whichever biome players want. Though this will eliminate the adventurous aspect of finding rare biomes, it is still worth a try.

3) Just Enough Items

This Minecraft mod completely changes how different GUIs look in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Beginners might have some problems while interacting with different block GUIs, like crafting tables, furnaces, brewing stands, etc. Moreover, the game does not guide players in these situations, making it even more confusing. This is where the Just Enough Items mod can come in handy.

This mod completely changes how different GUIs look and makes them more intuitive and easy to understand. Players can even learn how to use different blocks and items in the game.

2) JourneyMap

Add a minimap and loads of other map features with this Minecraft mod (Image via Mojang)

One of the main challenges in the game is that players have to navigate through the vast world without any map. Though they can craft maps inside the game, they are pretty limited. This can be a nightmare for beginners who are accustomed to maps.

JourneyMap is a life-saver since it adds all kinds of map-related features. Features like minimaps, cave maps, distant chunk loading, etc. can be done with this mod. Players can find out what's ahead of them and even backtrack their footsteps.

1) OptiFine

OptiFine is a must-have Minecraft mod to improve performance (Image via Mojang)

OptiFine is arguably the most popular mod of all time. This performance and graphics mod greatly improves the game's performance on a device by rendering chunks and graphics much faster. It also unlocks more video settings for players to tweak or turn off.

Players with a decent computer can use shaders that completely change the lighting, shadows, reflections, and a few other aspects of the game.

