How to download and use the Just Enough Items mod for Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft userbase is filled with all types of users, from regular players to developers, designers, artists and modders. Over the last few years, the game's modding community has been quite busy creating new mods and updating older ones.

Mods help “modify” a game by adding a ton of extra stuff to it, or changing features that are already present to offer players a different experience than the traditional or “vanilla” one.

The Just Enough Items mod is among the most widely used variants. Minecraft has a large number of recipes, but remembering how each of these is implemented or what their ingredients are can be quite a task for many players.

This mod can be described as a guide that players can refer to whenever they need a recipe in the game. It is described as “an item and recipe viewing mod” on the Curseforge website.

Steps to download and run Just Enough Items (JEI) mod in Minecraft

Just Enough Items, like many mods for the game, can be downloaded from the popular modding website “Curseforge”. The steps for the download and installation process are given below:

1) Download Forge

In order for players to run the Just Enough Items, they will first have to ensure that the Forge mod loader has been added to their computer system.

If not, they can do the same from the Forge website by navigating to it and clicking on the “Installer” file. This will install the file onto the player’s PC, after which they can open the Forge program and install it by following the on-screen instructions.

Note: Players must remember to install the correct Forge version for Minecraft 1.19, and make sure that their game is updated to the 1.19 version as well.

2) Download JEI

Once Forge has been downloaded, the next step for is to get the Just Enough Items mod. After navigating to Curseforge, players must click on Minecraft, which is showcased in the Featured section.

Once this is done, they need to head to the search bar and type in the name of the mod; this will take them to the mod’s page. It can be downloaded from the Files section of the JEI page.

3) Install JEI

Once players have downloaded the Just Enough Items mod, they will need to install it. This can be done by navigating to the “.minecraft” folder that the game automatically creates when it is installed. To get to the location, players will have to open their “Run” program and type ‘%appdata%' into it.

This will open the "appadata" folder, from where players will have to click on the “Roaming” folder, and then the aforementioned “.minecraft” folder. Inside, they will find a ton of different folders, one of which will be Mods. All they have to do is drag and drop the downloaded Just Enough Items file into this locaotion.

4) Select profile

The time to play with the installed mod is nigh. First, however, players will have to select the correct profile with which to launch the game. To do this, all they have to do is navigate to the Minecraft launcher and click on the tab that sits on the left of the Play button.

This will open a list of a bunch of different profiles, both new and old. In this list, players need to find and select the Forge profile. Once this is done, they will be free to start up the game using the Play button.

