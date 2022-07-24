How to get a minimap in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft is one of the very few games that does not tell players much when they enter the world for the first time. There is no tutorial on how to progress further, nor is there any map helping them navigate the world. The world of the game is so huge that players can walk for months and still not reach the world border.

Due to the enormity of the world, a map becomes important, especially to new players who can get lost very quickly. Although users can craft maps inside the game, these will only show the surface of the overworld. The Nether and End realms will have no map, and players will not be able to see underground caves in the overworld as well.

Luckily, many people in the game's community actively create mods that add all kinds of features to the game. One of them adds an extensive map feature to the game, and here's how to get it.

JourneyMap mod can show minimap on Minecraft 1.19 update

What is the JourneyMap mod?

The JourneyMap mod is completely compatible with Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most famous mods in the entire game is JourneyMap. Many players are in need of some kind of map to help them navigate. This mod offers an extremely detailed map to players so that they never get lost in the near-endless world of the game.

How to download the mod

The mod when downloaded and installed on modded Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players will need to understand that to use these mods, they will have to create a separate game version that will be modded. This is to ensure that the original game version is intact and safe in case of crashes or corruption.

Players need to install the Forge app and create a modded game version. Next, they must download and install the JourneyMap mod from the Forge App. Once this is done, players can simply hit play to open a separate game launcher that will start the modded game version.

How to use the mod

The mod showing how big the new Mangrove Swamp Biome is (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once players are in the game, they can simply head to a world and use the mod normally. The moment players enter the world, they will notice that the mod has added a minimap to the top right corner of their HUD. This will show the player's marker and the surrounding areas. Right below the minimap, players can also see their current coordinates, which can be extremely helpful.

If players want a more detailed look at the map, they can simply press the 'J' button on their keyboards to open the full map. Here, users can pin locations, generate new chunks, look at what's in them, and even go below the surface to look at caves at each Y level. Players can also alter the look and content of the minimap from the mod's settings menu.

