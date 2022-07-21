5 best mods you should try out in Minecraft 1.19 update

It's over a month since the Minecraft 1.19 update was launched. With its release, the modding community of the game was extremely quick to develop their own mods to make them compatible with the newest game version.

Mods, or modifications, are certain softwares that can change or add extra features to the game. Since the game has been around for more than a decade, millions of players have created all sorts of mods for it. Players can either install a mod to slightly improve their in-game performance or completely change the gameplay, blocks, and items in the title.

5 great mods to check out for Minecraft 1.19 update Java Edition

5) Oh The Biomes You'll Explore

This mod adds several new types of biomes to Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via CurseForge)

Although The Wild Update added two new biomes that were in complete contrast with each other, players can get bored of the other biomes that haven't changed in the slightest. They were extremely saddened that the Birch Forest was not changed by Mojang. This is where OTBYE (Oh The Biomes You'll Explore) modpack comes in.

Players can discover brand new biomes in the Overworld, Nether, and even End realms. OTBYE has several smaller mods inside it that add new blocks and items to keep players interested in the game for hours.

4) Journey Map

JourneMap's minimap can even show coordinates in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via minecraft-installer.de)

When players venture deep underground, they will not have any map to see where they are going. The game does not provide them with any in-game minimap to figure out what's ahead of them. Gamers who are new can especially face problems while exploring areas without a proper map. The Journey Map mod can help with this.

The mod can load chunks of the world and show players what's ahead of them. It is a more elaborate version of the normal map that players can craft in the game. The mod can show maps based on what Y level the player is on and can even show maps of the Nether and End realms.

3) GraveStone mod

Gravestone created by the mod that stores all the dropped items (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the latest update, Mojang has added a new item called Recovery Compass that can point to the player's last death location. However, to craft the compass, players will need several Echo Shards that can only be obtained from the dangerous Ancient City structure.

If gamers do not want to take the risk to craft the new compass but still want a feature to track their death location, GraveStone mod is perfect for it. The mod will give players an obituary paper with coordinates to the location and even create a small gravestone where all the items will be safely stored.

2) Illuminations

Official fireflies alternative can be used in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via doctor4t YouTube)

During the development of the 1.19 update, Mojang announced that they would not be adding fireflies to the game. They were an ambient mob that was supposed to spawn in the Swamp and Mangrove Swamp biomes. However, they were removed since some of them are poisonous to frogs, which were also added to the game.

Luckily, the modding community has several mods through which fireflies can be added to the game. Even though they are not in the vanilla version, players can witness them through the Illuminations mod.

1) TechnoPig mod

This mod can be used in Minecraft 1.19 update to pay respect to the legendary content creator (Image via phoenixsc.me)

On June 30, 2022, the heartbreaking news of Minecraft's legendary content creator Technoblade's death shook the entire community. He was one of the top content creators as well as a talented player. Thousands of people came together to pay their respects, and some of them even made a memorable mod that allows players to place a crown on top of any pig named 'Technoblade' with the help of a name tag.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

