How to download modpacks in the Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is out, and players will be downloading it to explore all the new features that come with it. With every new update that releases, the massive modding community of the game tries to release new, compatible versions of their mods. And since the release of Minecraft 1.19, the game has already seen several compatible versions of mods.

Since the game is easily configurable, some people in the community have come up with several custom modifications. Some mods can be used to add one item, while others can completely change the world generation and inventory of the game. Even though the update was released a few days ago, there is already an easy way to download loads of mods.

Steps for downloading and playing with mods in the Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Download and install CurseForge App

Website for downloading the Forge app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Curseforge is arguably the most famous website used to download almost any mod for Minecraft 1.19. The company also offers an easy way to install mods and play the game seamlessly through their app. Players must download the app through their site and install it.

Using this link, https://download.curseforge.com/, they will be able to download the latest updated version of the game and install the latest Forge modloader in one go.

2) Install Minecraft 1.19 and Forge modloader

Modded Minecraft 1.19 with Forge modloader (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players open the app, they will find the game on the main page itself. And when the app creates a new directory for the modded game, they can select Create Custom Profile in the top-right corner. Then, players will need to select the latest 1.19 version and hit Create. The Forge app will automatically download everything.

3) Install any mod

Install mods from website or through the app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the modded game version has been created, players can go to this page, https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/modpacks, and select any mod they want to install. Players will have to select the 1.19 version to get the mods that are compatible. They can open the mod page and go to Downloads to install the mods directly through the Forge app. The orange button named Install will automatically connect with the Forge app to install the mod.

Alternatively, players can also install mods through the Forge app itself by selecting the game version installed and clicking on the Add More Content button to the far right.

Players can search for the name of the mod they want and see if it is compatible or not.

4) Open a different official launcher for the modded version

Different game launcher for modded version (Image via Sportskeeda)

After installing the modded game and the mods, players can hit Play, and a new game launcher will open. This will essentially be a new launcher that will only be used to open the modded game version. Here, players will be able to see the modded game version selected in the drop-down menu. Players can simply hit Play, and the modded game will open with all the mods enabled.

