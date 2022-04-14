Journey Map mod in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Every game needs to keep things fresh, as far as in-game content is concerned, and Minecraft is no different. While the vanilla version of the game is known for its legendary status across gaming history, there comes a time when players may start to feel bored of the content already in the game. This is where mods come in.

Mods allow players to modify the game by changing or adding certain aspects to it. Mods are usually designed by the game’s community, with players dedicating tons of time to make them, thus adding their favorite pop culture references, ideas, or designs. Mods can alter or add several aspects of the game, including mobs, furniture, weapons, maps, game modes, blocks, etc.

Diving into the JourneyMap mod in Minecraft

The JourneyMap mod is popular because it adds two mapping systems to the game. Minecraft has one of the biggest maps in all gaming, with a world that stretches on almost infinitely. While players have grown accustomed to finding their way across the map using landmarks or memory, a dedicated navigation and mapping system is a convenient addition.

The JourneyMap mod brings this mapping system to reality. The mod adds two maps. One is a minimap that can be placed anywhere on the player’s heads-up display (HUD) to get a lay of the land as the player is on the move.

The other is a full-sized map of the player’s world. The mapping is done in real-time, which means the map will stay updated as the player moves. This is similar to how maps work in the game's vanilla version. These two aspects make this mod an absolute must for players who like to have a map to refer to during their travels across the world of Minecraft.

Aside from adding two maps, this mod also adds the ability for players to mark these maps. Players can set waypoints and markers to indicate where they want to go. Players can even find their friends on the map. This mod makes traveling great distances much more convenient and easier in the game and eliminates the fear of getting lost or even losing a pet.

Players can also color-code their waypoints to see which ones they are following. Additionally, naming a player’s waypoint is also possible, thus ensuring the highest convenience for the player using this mod. It is also possible to mark up a specific coordinate for a waypoint shown on that exact coordinate.

How to download the JourneyMap mod

While many mods, shaders, and resource packs require Optifine to run, the JourneyMpa mod requires Forge to be used. The mod can be downloaded from any of the most popular Minecraft-themed websites on the internet, the most popular one being curseforge. The mod is always updated and currently sits updated to the 1.18.1 version of the game.

