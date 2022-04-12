10 best mods for Minecraft 1.18.2

Minecraft is enjoyable on its own, but adding a few mods here and there can make things even more entertaining for a player.

With Minecraft version 1.18.2 releasing, many modders have released new mods or updated their previous works to accommodate the new changes made in-game. These creations can be found all over the internet, especially at places such as CurseForge or PlanetMinecraft.

Regardless, even as it has been some time since version 1.18.2 has rolled out, there are several fantastic mods to be aware of to enjoy in the current build of the game.

Top 10 Minecraft mods to enjoy in version 1.18.2

10) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

Add new furniture to the game with one of the best available furniture mods for Minecraft (Image via MrCrayfish.com)

Though Minecraft players have managed to use blocks to create some truly impressive furniture, what if players simply had the furniture itself as blocks? Thanks to this mod by MrCrayfish, players will gain access to 80+ unique pieces of furniture of varying difficulties to make.

This includes standard fare like chairs, sofas, desks, and stools and others such as grills, cabinets, blinds, and even mailboxes. Many of these blocks are also much more than decorative as several have full functionality and can be used as expected. Players can even use mailboxes to send each other items and messages in multiplayer.

9) Fast Leaf Decay by olafskiii

Leaves disintegrate much more quickly with this mod (Image via Mojang)

Cutting down trees is one thing in Minecraft, but it can be annoying dealing with leaf blocks afterward. They take quite some time to disappear well after the tree's trunk is gone. However, this mod makes clearing out trees a much more helpful task as leaf blocks of all types dissipate in a much faster and orderly fashion.

By the mod's default settings, it should only take about five seconds for all of the leaf blocks on a given tree to disappear after the last of its log blocks are cut down. No more waiting around for leaves to clear before heading to the next tree or picking up sticks and apples.

8) Biomes O' Plenty by Forstride

A mixed coniferous forest, bog, and wetland provided by the mod (Image via Forstride/CurseForge)

Minecraft's collection of world biomes has improved substantially over the years, but this mod helps out in a big way. With Biomes O' Plenty, players will immediately notice a ton of new biomes both in the Overworld and even in the Nether.

Players can find a new collection of shrubbery, trees, flowers, and building blocks to add to the experience. This can really overhaul a Minecraft world's natural places and make them feel a little more authentic to the real world (at least in the Overworld). Much of the added foliage is based on real-world plantlife, adding to the down-to-earth nature of the mod.

7) Enchantment Descriptions by Darkhax

Enchantment descriptions adds a very simple aid to enchanting (Image via Darkhax/CurseForge)\

A mod particularly helpful for players new to Minecraft, Enchantment Descriptions is exactly as the title describes. When players hover over an enchanted item, be it a piece of gear or an enchanted book, they'll now receive a small tooltip description detailing how the enchantment works.

This is a big help for players who may not know the nuances of every enchantment or those who often forget. It never hurts to have a reminder while enchanting, and players should be better off for adding Enchantment Descriptions to their mod list.

6) Waystones by BlaytheNinth

Enact a world-scouring fast travel network with Waystones (Image via BlaytheNinth)

Travel time in Minecraft can take up a significant portion of a player's session, even if they use fast transit methods like elytra or minecarts. However, by using the Waystone mod, players can teleport to locations instantly using the mod's titular Waystones.

It's possible to craft these obelisks, place them wherever the player likes, and teleport to them using other Waystones, a warp scroll, or a rechargeable warp stone. Other features include the ability to use bound scrolls to share activated waystones, and players on multiplayer servers can even set Waystones to be globally accessible to everybody playing.

5) Clumps by Jaredlll08

Clumps can help players with FPS issues to some degree (Image via Jaredlll08/9Minecraft)

Not everybody plays Minecraft on the same hardware, and sometimes an abundance of experience orbs can cause issues. The effects used on the orbs may seem innocuous to many, but the little orbs can cause quite a bit of trouble for players with less-capable hardware.

As the game tries to render several experience orbs, some players can encounter FPS drops, which can be a frustrating experience. With Clumps, experience orbs will come together in much larger sizes, preventing a smattering of experience orbs from spilling everywhere and causing framerate issues.

4) Journeymap by TechBrew

JourneyMap may be one of the most player-friendly minimaps ever made (Image via TechBrew/CurseForge)

Minecraft worlds are incredibly vast thanks to their generation mechanics, and it can be easy to get lost. However, a good map can make all the difference in the world.

With Journeymap, players can view an incredibly in-depth minimap either in-game or in their browser as they play. The level of detail is somewhat akin to a seed map, but it accounts for placed blocks in the world, including player creations. The map works entirely in real-time, so players won't ever be without accurate positioning information no matter where they find themselves in their world.

3) AppleSkin by Squeek502

AppleSkin provides additional information on food (Image via Squeek502/MineThatCraft)

Food is pretty straightforward as a mechanic in Minecraft, but it doesn't hurt to have a little extra information available. AppleSkin update the game's heads up display to reveal information on food saturation and player exhaustion, how much hunger a given food can restore, including saturation, and how much health a given food can regenerate.

They're small changes, but they're much better than looking up each hunger and saturation value for the various foods that exist within Minecraft.

2) Mouse Tweaks by YaLTeR

Mouse Tweaks improves the freedom of movement for the player's mouse (Image via YaLTeR/CurseForge)

Minecraft's mouse controls are pretty straightforward, but they could certainly be better. The modder YaLTeR agreed and created a quick fix mod that gives players significantly more capabilities with what they can do with their mouse.

Players can now perform actions such as right-clicking and dragging items on the crafting grid to place multiple items in a row in one drag. They can also use a left-click and drag across items to pick up multiple items of the same type. Additional functions allow players to move different items in an inventory fluidly and some mouse wheel tweaks as well. For quality-of-life improvements, this mod is excellent.

1) Just Enough Items by Mezz

Just Enough Items makes inventory management and crafting incredibly easy (Image via Mezz/CurseForge)

Just Enough Items is one of the most helpful mods a Minecraft player can ask for. JEI allows players to view each block and item in the game, complete with their crafting recipes and other uses.

Players can even use a search bar similar to what can be found in Creative Mode in order to look up individual blocks. This mod is a fantastic time-saver and helps remind players of any recipes or applications that certain items have that may have been forgotten. It's essentially a block encyclopedia!

