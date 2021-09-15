5 best Minecraft food items for saturation

In Minecraft, players must constantly eat food to regain hunger. Just like in real life, if they fail to eat, they will experience various negative effects.

The good news is that there are many different food items within Minecraft, all of which have different hunger restoration and saturation levels. For those unaware: hunger restoration is how much the user's food level is replenished, and saturation is the time it takes for this food level to deplete again.

Five Minecraft foods that provide the most hunger saturation

5) Melon Slice

As with most other fruits in Minecraft, melon slices are known to provide an excellent level of food saturation.

What's great about melon slices specifically, however, is that each melon drops many melon slices. Therefore, Minecrafters may find it favorable to farm this cheap fruit instead of others.

4) Carrots

Carrots in Minecraft provide a great level of saturation (Image via Minecraft.net)

Regular carrots have ⅔ the saturation of both steak and pork chops, and ½ the saturation of golden carrots.

While resource-rich players might want to craft golden carrots for maximum saturation points, the humble carrot is a much cheaper alternative and can be farmed with ease.

3) Suspicious soup

Although this item does not always have a better saturation level than steak or pork chops, it does have a chance to give gamers the “saturation” status effect.

Should they be lucky enough to receive this status effect from the stew, the overall saturation level users receive will be superior to both steak and pork chops.

2) Steak/ Pork Chops

Steak/ Pork chops remain one of the most common food items within Minecraft due to their easily farmable nature. They restore more hunger points than golden carrots, albeit with slightly less saturation.

Although providing less hunger saturation, steak and pork chops are much cheaper to consistently consume over golden carrots. They are undoubtedly some of the best food to consume for early game players.

1) Golden carrots

Golden carrots are notorious for being the best food for saturation within Minecraft. Along with both types of golden apples, the golden carrot provides the highest saturation level in the entire game.

Many end-game gamers use this as their primary food source as it means they will need to eat infrequently. The only real downside to golden carrots is that they can become rather expensive to craft, as each golden carrot requires eight gold nuggets.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer