Top 5 new blocks coming in Minecraft The Wild Update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is yet to be released, but Mojang has already announced the next major update. At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang unveiled The Wild Update and shared some new features coming in 2022.

As plausible from its name, The Wild Update is aimed at improving wild Overworld biomes. During the live stream, developers shared new features coming to the swamps in the 1.19 update. Along with swamps, other biomes may also get an overhaul.

Like every other update, Minecraft 1.19 will also be bringing a wide assortment of blocks. This article lists five amazing blocks coming in The Wild Update.

Best new blocks announced for Minecraft The Wild Update

5) Sculk

Sculk drops XP (Image via Mojang)

At Minecraft Live 2021, developers announced that warden and deep dark caves would arrive in The Wild Update next year. That said, all sculk blocks have been shifted to the 1.19 update.

The Wild Update will add sculks, a creepy block generated by sculk catalysts. When a mob dies close to a sculk catalyst, sculk blocks will develop around that catalyst. Mining sculk will produce XP particles, which means players can now store XP inside blocks.

4) Mud

The Minecraft 1.19 update will revamp swamps by adding new mobs, trees, and blocks. In swamps, players will find mud blocks near the dirty rivers. Mud blocks have a dark grayish texture and are renewable.

Players can turn dirt into the mud by throwing a splash bottle of water. Players can turn mud blocks into clay by placing them on dripstone. This way, Minecraft will now finally have a renewable source of clay.

3) Mud bricks

Mud bricks (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft community always appreciates new building blocks. In the 1.19 update, players will be able to smelt mud in furnaces to get a new type of brick called mud bricks.

Mud bricks have the same pattern as stone and endstone bricks. But their color is a deep brown.

2) Sculk shriekers

Sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

Sculk shriekers will be the creepiest block in Minecraft. These blocks release a loud shriek noise when detecting vibration. Sculk shriekers were shown inside deep dark cities during Minecraft Live 2021.

When a sculk shrieker is activated too many times, it alerts the warden. Players might be able to create traps using this block.

1) Mangrove wood

Mangroves (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.19 Update adds a new type of tree called mangroves. Unlike 1.17's azalea, mangroves will have their unique wood type. Many players are excited to try mangrove planks, as they look like a mix of oak and jungle planks.

After Caves & Cliffs Part 2 releases, Mojang will hopefully release snapshots for the 1.19 update in a few months. New blocks will be among the first few features to arrive.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha