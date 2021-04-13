Terraria is one of the best action-adventure, sandbox video games which players can enjoy on the mobile gaming platforms. The title is also available on different platforms, ranging from PC to PlayStation 4.

Terraria is compatible with low-end Android devices and players are required to purchase the game for INR 410. Players who are in search of similar games can take a look at the list given below.

5 best games like Terraria for low-end Android devices in 2021

These are five of the best games like Terraria for low-end Android devices:

1. Minecraft

Image via SparkofPhoenix (YouTube)

Players will be reminded of Terraria while playing this popular sandbox game when it comes to constructing different structures. The block-like Lego-inspired characters are a trademark of this title.

Minecraft allows its players to explore the open-world and also has survival and crafting elements. This is a paid application on the Play Store and can be played even on base Android devices.

Download it from here.

2. Whatcraft

Image via To ja dusts (YouTube)

Crafting and adventure are the two main themes of this title. Players can also explore the open-world map in this game which has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Players will have to survive till the end taking on monsters, like they did while playing Terraria. Players will have a number of weapons to choose from to eliminate the monsters.

Download it from here.

3. Block Fortress: Empires

Image via ANDROIDCHART (YouTube)

Like Terraria, this title also has creative building and scary survival elements. There are over 200 unique blocks which players can use to construct structures and buildings.

The ultimate goal of the players is to survive. There are six types of environments that players have to live through, namely, Volcanic, Tropical, Frozen, Radioactive, Desolate planets and Earth-like planets.

Download it from here.

4. LostMiner: Block Building & Craft Game

Image via Daniel T. Racco (YouTube)

The mining and crafting elements of this sandbox title will definitely give off Terraria vibes. The download size of the game is only 12 MB and it has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

From indulging in farming to building houses, this game offers players many activities players can enjoy. Players can opt for the creative survival modes if they want to play the game offline.

Download it from here.

5. Terrablock

Image via Stranno (YouTube)

Players will easily understand that this title is a Terraria clone in multiple ways. Players will come across monsters and dangers with the progress of the game.

Players also have the option to create houses, castles, gardens, and lots more, in this title. Terrablock, which features a 2D block world can be enjoyed by kids as it is very easy to play.

Download it from here.

