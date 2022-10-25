6 best Minecraft servers to join for mini-games in 2022

Minecraft has been one of the most popular games for several years. After debuting in 2009, the game has undergone several substantial updates to maintain its popularity. However, those updates have largely not touched the game play.

Even after 13 years, the main game involves playing in Survival or Creative. Adventure mode is an option, but it's often overlooked. That leaves crafters with two main modes to play. They're tremendously fun, but given that there are only two options, they can get old. Unfortunately, that's mostly what the game has to offer.

However, minigames do exist, thanks to servers, which also offer alternative game modes. Minigames are short, fun and provide a unique gaming experience. Here are a few servers to join that have good quality minigames:

Minecraft servers for minigames

Here's a look at six such servers:

1) Mineplex

Mineplex is one of the most comprehensive minigame Minecraft servers out there. If there's a minigame created, the chances are Mineplex will have it available for members. They have the following games and genres, each of which has multiple games in it:

Arcade

Block Hunt

Bridges

Cake Wars

Champions

Clans

Draw Things

Master Builder

Minestrike

Skywars

Speed Builders

SSM

Survival Games

In general, Mineplex is a high quality server, so expect the minigames available to be the same.

2) Hypixel

Again one of the best overall servers, Hypixel has excellent minigame options. The server has some of the most unique games out there, such as:

TNT Run

Murder Mystery

Build Battle

Party Games

SkyWars

SkyBlock

BedWars

This server has minigames that many others don't, which makes it a top destination for gamers.

For pure variety, this is the server to try. Hypixel is widely considered the best server available, and there are a lot of reasons for that. As a result, crafters can go in expecting an excellent experience and will not be let down.

3) Smash MC Minigames server

As the name suggests, this is a destination server for minigames. It's perhaps most famous for its Pixelmon game modes, but the minigames present here are excellent.

There's plenty for a crafter to do when they're playing on this server, which has helped it stay as one of the top minigame Minecraft servers available for some time now.

4) CubeCraft

CubeCraft is not one of the more popular servers out there. However, it's one of the best minigames servers out there. It's one of the few servers that supports both Java and Bedrock editions. That kind of accessibility is important for servers that aren't as popular as others.

Among Slimes is one of their most popular minigames, and it's one of the most unique minigames that any crafter can find. It's not the only minigame there, as this server boasts a quality lineup as well.

5) Advancius Network

Advancius self proclaims that they have tons of quality custom minigames, and their server absolutely backs that up.

They also have community events every weekend, so this server is an excellent community to join. Not only does it have bold and unique Minecraft minigames, it's a place many crafters call home and feel welcome in.

6) MC Central

A great server for minigames (Image via MC Central)

MC Central is another great choice for minigames. It has eigh good minigames that force players to come back.

It's a sort of hub for all crafting activity, so anything, and that includes good minigames, can be found here. For that reason, it can be a pretty busy server, but more Minecraft players is often more fun.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

