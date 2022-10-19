Top 5 plugins for Minecraft server protection

Minecraft servers have grown quite popular over the years. They exist to offer a unique gameplay experience that can be shared amongst tons of players. Right now, multiplayer worlds can house up to 30 players, and servers can quite literally hold thousands.

Their biggest draw is the ability to have so many game modes. Within Minecraft, there is Creative, Survival, and sometimes Adventure mode. However, with servers, there is SkyWars, OneBlock, Prison, PvP, and many others.

For this reason, many gamers want to create their own servers. This is doable as creating a new server isn't terribly complicated, but there are things to remember when trying it.

To help keep that new server protected, there are several plugins that can make life a lot easier for an aspiring server manager. Here are some to try out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft server plugins to keep your server safe

5) EssentialsX

As the name suggests, this is an essential plugin for any Minecraft server. Any server without it is at risk of a lot of things going wrong, and that's just not safe. It brings bug fixes, improvements and more to the table.

However, it's not only good for safety and protection. In fact, it has just about everything a server could need. While it's not always advisable to get just one plugin and call it a day, this should be one of the first ones installed on a new Minecraft server.

4) ClearLagg

One of the biggest detractors from a server's quality is the lag, but that is unfortunately a difficult issue to contend with. Minecraft servers inherently have a lot of different entities running on them, from players to mobs and more. It's far more than the average multiplayer world has, so lag is something that can be unavoidable.

However, the ClearLagg plugin makes it so that lag is nearly a thing of the past. It's impossible to totally remove lag from any server, but this is one of the best at reducing it to a minimal issue.

3) WorldGuard

The WorldGuard plugin in action (Image via VariationVault on YouTube)

When it comes to protection, this is one of the top plugins available. Minecraft server owners would do well to look into adding this one. It allows protections to be added to the world's spawn and to other builds across the server. It's one of the most versatile protection plugins available.

It can also be customized and used to set variables, which can be an effective way for server owners to protect their server and its members.

2) GriefPrevention

Griefing is something many players dislike about Minecraft. It is when players bully other players by messing with their builds, their items, and others. It can often be very harmful. Unfortunately, as long as there are mean players out there, it can happen.

However, this plugin does a great job at keeping gamers protected from griefing. It can't effectively eliminate it, but it can take a few steps towards preventing it. Hopefully that is enough to deter any would-be griefers.

1) CoreProtect

As the name would indicate, this is a pure protection plugin. It's also one of the best. It allows server managers access to a full database of potential protections. CoreProtect is able to pinpoint exactly what went wrong and why. If there's a griefer, it will find it. If a mob does something to destroy someone's build, it will know.

The plugin has the ability to roll back to and check anything at any time. That's an incredibly valuable way to protect a server.

