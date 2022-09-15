What is TPS in Minecraft servers?

Minecraft servers have become incredibly popular in recent years. They provide a unique gameplay experience, often with new modes and far more players than would normally be possible. There are servers available for everything, and more are being created each day.

Joining a server is pretty simple, as it just requires knowledge of the IP address and the place one needs to go to join. Making a server is a little bit more challenging, but it is very rewarding. It takes a lot to keep one up, but it is one of the most rewarding things in the game.

There are a lot of things to know about making and running a server, but one of the most important subjects is TPS.

Minecraft servers essentially revolve around the beat of their TPS

In Minecraft, TPS stands for Ticks Per Second. Tick speed refers to the time measurement in-game.

Players probably know that time in Mojang's sandbox game is not at all comparable to the passage of time in the real world. Tick speed is a reflection of this mechanic.

Tick speed can be changed in a Minecraft world, but it can have adverse effects.

Tick speed can change a lot of things in a game world of a server (Image via Game Specifics)

A server's TPS effectively quantifies the overall health of a server’s performance. A given Minecraft server operates at a fixed rate of 20 ticks per second or one tick every 0.05 seconds. This is pretty standard for the game.

Several things happen with each tick (mobs move, grass grows, crops grow), so it's important to maintain a healthy TPS.

If TPS drops, the server will have serious issues. It may begin skipping ticks to try and correct for the lags, making things worse.

TPS is determined by the server's hardware, largely the device on which it is housed. Low-end devices might have trouble keeping a healthy server since they don't have great hardware to run it.

There are a few ways to try and alleviate any TPS problems. First, mods can cause TPS issues by slowing the server down, so potentially deleting or turning them off can be a game-changer. Conversely, there are many FPS-boosting mods that can help, but they would have to take the place of other mods.

An update to the game might be the simplest solution, but it sometimes works. There may be a bug in the game causing TPS issues. However, if the patch wasn't installed yet, it can't fix the problem.

It's also possible that there's just too much going on in a Minecraft world. Hosting big servers requires a lot of space and a top-end device, which is why not everyone can do it. Removing players and entities might help.

Restarting the device, as trivial as it might sound, is another good way to alleviate any potential issues, including TPS.

TPS might not seem like a big thing, but it is obviously an important part of running a healthy server.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh