How to change settings in Minecraft for optimal FPS

There are lots of different ways to customize the Minecraft experience. Mods, add-ons and different maps can do that and most players use those. However, there are also ways to optimize the game without doing any of that.

Settings can be changed for Minecraft and they can often have dramatic effects on how the game runs after that. This is especially important for players who are having issues with lag or FPS.

These problems can be fixed and even if they're not issues per se, they can be improved.

How Minecraft players can improve lag issues and FPS

Changing settings for Minecraft isn't terribly difficult. Here are the steps to make the relevant changes in the game:

Open Minecraft Navigate to settings Find the audio/visual section Begin changing settings to try and find the optimal numbers

Schlatt Updates @justaminks Running minecraft on my laptop at like 60 fps is camp and its y2k and its glitchcore and none of you would get it Running minecraft on my laptop at like 60 fps is camp and its y2k and its glitchcore and none of you would get it

The first thing to note is that the settings for these issues are not necessarily applicable to all systems, especially for Java Edition players. Java players can play on a range of computers and they're almost always different.

Each computer has different settings that will provide an optimal experience, but that may require a bit of tinkering. Computers are often very different, which requires effort to optimize.

crusty connor @robotgays Idk who needs to hear this but if you get HEADACHES PLAYING MINECRAFT here's what to adjust in your settings:



-Turn view bobbing off

-Turn your render distance down

-Turn your FOV up

-TURN YOUR FPS DOWN. Cap it at like 30.

-Use fl.ux to tint ur screen



RT TO SAVE A LIFE MAYBE ?? Idk who needs to hear this but if you get HEADACHES PLAYING MINECRAFT here's what to adjust in your settings:-Turn view bobbing off-Turn your render distance down-Turn your FOV up-TURN YOUR FPS DOWN. Cap it at like 30.-Use fl.ux to tint ur screenRT TO SAVE A LIFE MAYBE ??

For the most part, though, these settings can be applied almost universally and should at least improve the problems, if not optimize them.

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080 144

Biome Blend: off

Graphics: Fast

Render Distance: 2-6 chunks

Smooth Lighting: off

Max Framerate: Unlimited

Use VSync: off

View Bobbing: *

GUI Scale: *

Attack Indicator: *

Brightness: 25%-75%

Clouds: off

Fullscreen: off

Particles: Minimal

Minimap Levels: off

Entity Shadows: off

Distortion Effects: *

Entity Distance: 50%

FOV Effects: 25%-50%

The ideal settings may be different for different devices (Image via Minecraft)

Many Minecraft players have mastered changing the settings for their device. For Bedrock Edition, there is much less customization and the settings are more easily applied since it's usually on a console that is pretty much the same across the board.

