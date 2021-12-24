How to change settings in Minecraft for optimal FPS

There are lots of different ways to customize the Minecraft experience. Mods, add-ons and different maps can do that and most players use those. However, there are also ways to optimize the game without doing any of that.
Settings can be changed for Minecraft and they can often have dramatic effects on how the game runs after that. This is especially important for players who are having issues with lag or FPS.
These problems can be fixed and even if they're not issues per se, they can be improved.
How Minecraft players can improve lag issues and FPS
Changing settings for Minecraft isn't terribly difficult. Here are the steps to make the relevant changes in the game:
- Open Minecraft
- Navigate to settings
- Find the audio/visual section
- Begin changing settings to try and find the optimal numbers
The first thing to note is that the settings for these issues are not necessarily applicable to all systems, especially for Java Edition players. Java players can play on a range of computers and they're almost always different.
Each computer has different settings that will provide an optimal experience, but that may require a bit of tinkering. Computers are often very different, which requires effort to optimize.
For the most part, though, these settings can be applied almost universally and should at least improve the problems, if not optimize them.
- Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080 144
- Biome Blend: off
- Graphics: Fast
- Render Distance: 2-6 chunks
- Smooth Lighting: off
- Max Framerate: Unlimited
- Use VSync: off
- View Bobbing: *
- GUI Scale: *
- Attack Indicator: *
- Brightness: 25%-75%
- Clouds: off
- Fullscreen: off
- Particles: Minimal
- Minimap Levels: off
- Entity Shadows: off
- Distortion Effects: *
- Entity Distance: 50%
- FOV Effects: 25%-50%
Many Minecraft players have mastered changing the settings for their device. For Bedrock Edition, there is much less customization and the settings are more easily applied since it's usually on a console that is pretty much the same across the board.