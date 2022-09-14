5 best pickaxe enchantments in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Enchantments are a big part of Minecraft. Their goal is to make the game a little easier, but it is truly understated how good they are at doing just that. Many enchantments can be the difference between life and death or the difference between a fun and frustrating playthrough.

Pickaxes are some of the most important items in Minecraft, and enchanting them is especially useful. There are quite a few different enchantments available for the item, but some of them are a little more useful than others. Here are which ones players should prioritize with a pickaxe.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft enchanting: What to put on a pickaxe

5) Unbreaking

Unbreaking, which can go up to level three, is very useful on all items. It is one of the few enchantments that can be applied to every single enchantable item, from swords to shields. However, it is arguably best used on a pickaxe.

Pickaxes probably get used more than other Minecraft tools and items. When mining, players are actively using it all the time, which is not always true when using other tools.

Unbreaking reduces the amount of durability hits taken by a single use of a tool, which helps prolong the life of a pickaxe significantly.

4) Silk Touch

Silk Touch can go on pickaxes and axes (Image via Mojang)

Silk Touch is a useful enchantment, but since it is incompatible with Fortune, it finds itself fairly low on the list. There are tons of uses for it, such as mining ore, glass, and other blocks that don't normally drop. It's good to have a Silk Touch pickaxe in an inventory, but it's not as useful as others, and it shouldn't be on the main pickaxe most of the time.

3) Mending

Mending is another enchantment that is applicable to all enchantable items. It's also one of the best overall enchantments. With it, XP is taken and applied to items to repair them.

Half of all earned XP goes to in-hand or on-body items that have Mending. This means that when players mine coal, diamonds, redstone, lapis lazuli, and emeralds, they'll repair whatever damage their pickaxe has taken. It's an excellent enchantment that might be most useful on a pickaxe.

2) Efficiency

Efficiency causes pickaxes to mine quicker. With each type of Minecraft pickaxe, the speed at which blocks are mined increases, and Efficiency increases the speed even further. A diamond pickaxe mines faster than an iron one, and adding Efficiency to that (which can go up to level four) makes the process even faster.

A Netherite pickaxe with Efficiency IV on it will mine through stone blocks at tremendous speed. So much so that players will often mine blocks they didn't intend to, simply because it goes so fast.

1) Fortune

The best enchantment for a pickaxe in Minecraft is definitely Fortune. Going up to level three, Fortune increases the amount of loot from each ore. When mining diamonds, each ore drops significantly more diamonds than usual. It is the best way to increase the resource total from a mining trip significantly.

Combined with Efficiency, a Minecraft pickaxe with Fortune will run through ore at light speed and drop tons of resources. Coal, redstone, lapis lazuli, diamonds, and emeralds are all affected by it and are arguably among the most important items to mine. They also drop XP, which makes Mending another excellent addition to this elite pickaxe.

