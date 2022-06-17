5 best enchantments for pickaxe in Minecraft 1.19 update

The 1.19 update to Minecraft was finally released last week and has been a smash hit. All the new additions are appreciated, with a few of them like frogs and Deep Dark biomes becoming instant fan favorites. Thanks to The Wild Update, there's plenty to explore, craft, and do.

It also added a new enchantment to the game, the first in a couple of updates. Swift Sneak is an exclusive enchantment for leggings that improves speed when crouched. Other items still have the same enchantments they always do.

Pickaxes remain one of the most important items in the game, and enchanting them in version 1.19 is a wise idea.

Pickaxe enchantments in 1.19 Minecraft players should prioritize

5) Silk Touch

Silk Touch pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

Silk Touch has become a lot more important in the 1.19 update. Sculk blocks, found in the Deep Dark biome, can only be collected with Silk Touch I. This is the first update to make Silk Touch more useful in a while.

However, Silk Touch is better used on other items. If Silk Touch goes on a pickaxe, then Fortune can't. It's still useful because collecting items is valuable, but Fortune is a little more valuable.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is a good enchantment to have on almost any item. Every single item in the game has durability, so Unbreaking is pretty useful. It's especially useful on a pickaxe, though. Pickaxes probably get used more often than any other tool in the game, so reducing their durability loss per use is very important.

Unbreaking goes up to level three, and when paired with Mending, I can effectively make the pickaxe last forever. Even without Mending, which is rare, it makes an item last longer than it should.

3) Efficiency

Efficiency is one of the best enchantments for a pickaxe. It's also one of the few enchantments for any item that can go up to level five. A level five enchantment is so far above a level one that any enchantment that goes that high is pretty useful.

Efficiency makes a pickaxe mine through things faster, so a diamond pickaxe with Efficiency V goes through stone at an incredible speed. It's pretty valuable, although diamond pickaxes do mine pretty efficiently already. Regardless, this is a great enchantment to put on a pickaxe.

2) Mending

Mending I is probably the best Minecraft enchantment in the entire game. One of the most frustrating parts of the game is weapon, armor, and tool durability. Good items breaking is disappointing, especially if they're an excellent enchanted pickaxe. It's expensive to repair these items over and over, especially if they're diamond level.

That's where Mending comes into play. Half of the earned XP goes to repair the item in hand if the enchantment is on it. Mining things won't be so detrimental with Mending.

Additionally, half of the things pickaxes mine give Minecraft XP automatically:

Diamonds

Redstone

Lapis Lazuli

Coal

Mending is amazing, but it's arguably at its most useful on a pickaxe.

1) Fortune

Fortune (Image via u/tehGabriol on Reddit)

Fortune is the best pickaxe enchantment. Every item that drops items is affected by it, so when mining, that's almost everything. Fortune III can turn a small diamond vein into a lot of diamonds. Redstone is easy to gather in insane bulk when Fortune is in play.

All the Minecraft items that are extremely important to get, like diamonds, redstone, and lapis lazuli, are affected by Fortune, so it is an extremely valuable enchantment for a pickaxe.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

