How to craft a diamond pickaxe in Minecraft 1.19 update

Pickaxes might be the most important item in Minecraft. Without them, it would be incredibly difficult to get resources and make other items like swords, shovels, and armor. Since pickaxes have to come first 99% of the time, they can be considered the most essential.

Diamond pickaxes, as well as diamond versions of everything else, are exquisite. Netherite is technically a step above them, but it's very rare and difficult to find. Plus, Netherite can't be crafted into a tool, only used to upgrade a diamond tool. This is why acquiring a diamond pickaxe is a good idea. Here's how to do just that.

Minecraft 1.19 update: All ways to obtain a diamond pickaxe

The most common way to get a diamond pickaxe is to craft one. There are only a few items required to do so:

Three diamonds

Two sticks

In Bedrock Edition, just having these items will see the diamond pickaxe being crafted. However, in Java Edition, gamers need to put the times in the right spot. They need to form the axe part of the pickaxe with the three diamonds, and the sticks go below the diamonds to make the handle.

Diamond pickaxes are crafted this way (Image via Mojang)

This is the same for any type of pickaxe. Users just have to replace the diamonds with whatever else is being used.

While that's the most common way to get a diamond pickaxe, it's not the only way. A Master level Toolsmith Villager has the chance to offer an enchanted diamond pickaxe.

These will cost between 18-32 Minecraft emeralds and will come with a random set of enchantments already applied.

There are also several loot chests that have a chance to contain a diamond pickaxe in them, with the same values in Bedrock and Java Edition:

End city chest - 13.3% chance

Bastion remnant generic chest - 6.7% chance

Bastion remnant hoglin stable chest - 13.6% chance

Once players have a diamond pickaxe, there are several enchantments that can be put on them:

Efficiency (up to level five)

Fortune (up to level three)

Unbreaking (up to level three)

Mending

Silk Touch

Silk Touch and Fortune are exclusive and cannot be applied to the same pickaxe. Fortune is arguably better, so that will be used more often on a diamond pickaxe.

To make this diamond pickaxe the strongest, players need to start by placing the most expensive books on the pickaxe. Also, they must remember, Efficiency is the only enchantment that can go past level three.

If players have Efficiency IV or V, they should put that one on first. The level three books can go next, and it doesn't matter whether it's Unbreaking or Fortune. Finally, the level one book, Mending, can go last. This is the most cost-efficient way to enchant a pickaxe.

This will create a Minecraft pickaxe that never breaks and drops a ton of extra items when breaking diamond, redstone, or Lapis Lazuli ore.

That pickaxe can then be upgraded to Netherite with one ingot, but that's only if Minecraft gamers are lucky enough to find one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far