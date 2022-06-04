Top 6 tips to improve FPS in Minecraft (2022)

Frames Per Second (FPS) is important for gaming. Even though Minecraft doesn't prioritize good graphics or modernized gameplay mechanics, FPS is still crucial. It can make a huge difference in key moments, like if a Creeper is moving towards a player. Reacting quickly enough to get away requires good FPS, so it's good to have that at its maximum in the game.

FPS stands for frames per second, which essentially means the number of frames the screen is displaying every second. Slow FPS means that it'll lag behind and will often take longer to catch up to the most recent thing a player has done. Improving it can be easy, as sometimes it's just a settings issue.

There are several different ways to try and improve FPS in Minecraft.

Ways to improve FPS in Minecraft

6) Install mods that specifically affect FPS

FPS mods are really helpful. While it may seem counter-intuitive to install something to run a game smoother, these generally work pretty well. OptiFine is one of the best mods for this, but there are also a lot of other good options that are as follows:

Story continues below ad

Chunk Pregenerator

Surge

BetterFPS

Sodium

FPS Plus

FPS Reducer

TexFix

Dynamic FPS

These are usually easy to install and don't change much aside from making the game run a little smoother.

5) Close the other apps

The game on-screen (Image via Medium)

Although this is especially true on a PC, apps that are open and running on any device can cause Minecraft to have FPS issues. With many programs running in the background, a lot of memory is consumed.

Closing everything and starting the game again can often see a drastic improvement in FPS. Even slower computers can perform a lot better if they are only focusing on Minecraft.

Story continues below ad

4) Lower chunk distance

lucas - @LucasIsPersonal minecraft bedrock is just built different



72 chunk render distance minecraft bedrock is just built different72 chunk render distance https://t.co/gHun7NPQ2p

One thing that can make a difference in FPS is the render distance. If Minecraft is trying to load chunks that are far away, it can make the existing chunks suffer. If the game is only focused on what is right in front of the players, it'll probably have an easier time rendering frames. This isn't going to solve any major FPS lags, but if the FPS is a little low, this trick can boost it a little.

Story continues below ad

3) Uninstall mods

Mods take up space and consume system memory. If Minecraft is running with several mods and texture packs, it can make the game a lot slower. This is especially true with older computers. Uninstalling mods, especially the larger ones, can make a huge difference. Although Minecraft will be more vanilla with the mods removed, it will also be faster than it was before.

2) Reset the device

Devices need rest (Image via Arqade)

Story continues below ad

Sometimes, just restarting the device can solve most problems. These are not infallible machines, and it is good to give them a break sometimes. Perhaps, that means turning it off for a while before trying again. Either way, this can often make a difference to any issue a crafter may be experiencing.

1) Change settings

Video settings (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The following settings will work wonders on improving FPS for a computer:

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080

Biome Blend: off

Graphics: Fast

Render Distance: 2-6 chunks

Smooth Lighting: off

Max Framerate: Unlimited

Use VSync: off

View Bobbing: *

GUI Scale: *

Attack Indicator: *

Brightness: 25%-75%

Clouds: off

Fullscreen: off

Particles: Minimal

Minimap Levels: off

Entity Shadows: off

Distortion Effects: *

Entity Distance: 50%

FOV Effects: 25%-50%

Story continues below ad

Note: Stats marked with an asterisk (*) are choices that the player can make without it interfering with gameplay optimization.

These can be changed anywhere by entering the settings and visiting the audio visual tab.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far