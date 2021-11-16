5 best Minecraft mods to reduce lag

Minecraft is not known for its hyper realistic graphics. Since its genesis, the game has stuck with its intentionally pixelated and blocky textures. But Minecraft makes up for this through its robust gameplay and almost infinite map for players to dive into. As the game continues to get content updates, loading huge chunks of the map and playing smoothly can be a bit difficult especially on older systems.

While Minecraft does run on low-end PCs, the experience isn't as smooth as players would like. Luckily, Minecraft has a huge modding community coming up with various solutions for this.

There are numerous mods that can reduce lag and stutter to offer a smooth gaming experience for Minecraft players. Here's a roundup of some of the most efficient ones for Minecraft.

Top 5 lag reducing Minecraft mods

5) Chunk Pregenerator

As the name suggests, Chunk pregenerator is a tool which pre-loads chunks of Minecraft map, so the game won't lag even if the player moves about. Overall it puts less pressure on the client while players simply enjoy the game. This mod is great for players who love exploration and want a lag-free experience. This tool can also be used for multiplayer servers.

4) Surge

Surge is another brilliant mod for reducing load times in Minecraft. When a world loads, Minecraft takes time to register new items and textures into the game registry. This mod reduces that time drastically, making the game load faster. This mod also dynamically turns off Minecraft's debug code for missing sounds and subtitles when not needed, making the game faster and smoother.

3) BetterFPS

BetterFPS is one of the oldest and most trusted mods in Minecraft. With BetterFPS, players can choose between various algorithm patterns that help them reduce lag. It also improves certain in-game animations like Beacons, Hoppers, Fog etc, and even pre-allocates dedicated memory for Minecraft.

2) Sodium

Sodium mod for Minecraft completely changes the player's experience. It is an open-source mod which uses a completely different renderer, modern OpenGL. This enables the game to render the world much quicker and hence reduces lag drastically.

1) Opitfine

Optifine is arguably the most famous Minecraft mod to improve performance and reduce lag. Despite the mod mainly being used to apply shaders to Minecraft, Optifine also helps to greatly reduce lag. Optifine offers extra graphical tweaks and settings that can be turned off to achieve better performance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

