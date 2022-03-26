How to increase FPS in Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft is a very customizable game. With the use of add-ons, mods, and more, players can mold the game exactly how they want. Many players even change the settings to get the game exactly how they want, whether that's for FPS or another feature.

FPS is an important feature because it essentially determines how fast the game appears on-screen and can reduce or even eliminate lag issues.

There are several different kinds of devices that the game is played on. Gamers use different computers for Java Edition, and phones, mobile devices, Nintendo Switches, Xboxes, and PlayStations can all play Bedrock.

There is no one-size-fits-all option for optimizing the game, though some settings can be universally applied for good results. Here's how to change the settings to get a good FPS.

Changing FPS for good results in Minecraft

To do this, players will need to visit their in-game settings. It should be noted that Bedrock players have far less customization over their game settings since they are played on devices that are usually the same across the board.

For Java Edition players who are on a wide range of computers, here's how to change the settings:

Open the Minecraft application. Navigate to settings before opening a world. Find the audio/visual tab. Adjust settings there to see what works best.

Video settings (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Every device is different and may require alterations for the best settings. For the most part, though, these settings can be applied to most and should at least help with the issues, if not optimize the game completely.

Settings:

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080 144

Biome Blend: off

Graphics: Fast

Render Distance: 2-6 chunks

Smooth Lighting: off

Max Framerate: Unlimited

Use VSync: off

View Bobbing: *

GUI Scale: *

Attack Indicator: *

Brightness: 25%-75%

Clouds: off

Fullscreen: off

Particles: Minimal

Minimap Levels: off

Entity Shadows: off

Distortion Effects: *

Entity Distance: 50%

FOV Effects: 25%-50%

Players can save the settings, exit, and enter a world. If the settings still aren't right, gamers may need to exit the world and go back to settings and tinker with it even further.

Minecraft gamers who have been playing for a long time and are very familiar with their device will have a much easier time figuring out the optimal settings to improve FPS and reduce lag.

Once players have figured out their optimal settings, it will be easier to fix these issues in the future.

