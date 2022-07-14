How to find and change tick speed in Minecraft 1.19 update

Tick speed is the measurement of time in Minecraft. Anyone who's played the game has probably noticed that the passage of time in-game is not at all comparable to the flow of time in the real world. One Minecraft day is much shorter than a real day, and things generally move much quicker in-game than they would in the real world.

The game usually runs at a fixed rate of 20 ticks a second. What this suggests is that one tick happens every 0.05 seconds. That makes one Minecraft day last exactly 24,000 ticks. That roughly translates to about 20 real-world minutes. Night time passes in about 12,000 ticks, comparatively.

Tick speed can change a lot of things in Minecraft. Here's everything players might need to know about it in the 1.19 update.

Tick speed in Minecraft 1.19: A complete guide

Finding tick speed is not the most difficult of tasks. Moreover, the 1.19 update didn't affect tick speed.

Here are the steps to locating it:

Open Minecraft. Open the existing world. Pause the game. Navigate to Settings. It should automatically be on World Settings, but if not, navigate to it on the sidebar. Scroll down until the page is at the very bottom. Tick speed should be the last setting in this section.

Even when creating a new world, the setting is found at the same location at the bottom of the page. Moreover, changing it only requires players to change the number in the bar. It can ultimately go as high as gamers want it to be.

Default tick speed

The default tick speed in Bedrock Edition is 1. In Java Edition, it goes up to 3. This can be changed, but every time it is reset to default or players start new worlds, it will go back to those figures.

What tick speed changes

Altering tick speed can result in both positives and negatives. Gamers can use tick speed to increase the speed of decay with regard to leaves or the growth rate for grass on freshly placed dirt blocks.

However, an extremely high tick speed generally causes the game to run a lot slower. Some crafters experience serious lag or FPS issues. If it's not the world's strongest computer, issues are likely inbound.

Tick speed improves the growth rate for crops (Image via Minecraft)

Tick speed's most affected occurrences are:

Growth of trees

Spreading of things like sculk

Fire spreading

Lava flow

Growth of other plants

Decay of leaves

An increased tick speed will also make crops grow faster. Wheat, melons, pumpkins, beetroot, carrots, and potatoes will grow almost instantly after they are planted if the tick speed is high.

This can make it a lot easier to get large amounts of crops every time they're planted. That can be good for having food or for trading with farmer villagers.

Changing tick speed can mess with those in-game aspects, but the player can use that to their advantage.

Most gamers have to exhibit a little bit of trial and error to find the tick speed that works best for their device if they want to change it from the default setting.

