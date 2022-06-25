How to get tick speed in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has quite a few settings and gameplay options that allow for nearly complete and total customization of the world a player is using. By changing these settings, gamers can create a realm that is unlike any other world that's been seen before. One way to do this is by adjusting tick speed.

Tick speed is one of the most important settings in the game but is often forgotten or overlooked because it's not easy to find.

Since there are so many different settings and options available — more so on Java Edition than Bedrock — some of the settings are ignored, forgotten, or underutilized. Some of these settings, like the tick speed, can be extremely useful. Here's how to find tick speed in the 1.19 update, what it does, and how to change it.

Tick speed in Minecraft 1.19 update: A complete guide

Finding tick speed is relatively simple, even if most Minecraft players don't realize it. Here are the steps to locating it:

Open the game

Open an existing world

Pause

Click Settings

The game should automatically be on World Settings, but if not, select that one.

Scroll down to the very bottom of that section

Tick speed is the final setting in this section

When starting a new world, Tick Speed is found at the same place.

☀️😎||| Roody |||😎☀️ @r000dy41 Made a sugarcane farm using the new Allays in Minecraft Preview, thank you @Badgerisi and crew! Ran this at a random tick speed of 75 for around 2 minutes, and they got like a whole row of a chest worth of sugarcane and only 5 cane loss Made a sugarcane farm using the new Allays in Minecraft Preview, thank you @Badgerisi and crew! Ran this at a random tick speed of 75 for around 2 minutes, and they got like a whole row of a chest worth of sugarcane and only 5 cane loss https://t.co/uraWEopQCU

What is tick speed and how does it affect gameplay?

Tick Speed is a time measurement in the game. Players have no doubt realized that the time in the game is not at all comparable to the passage of time in the real world. A single Minecraft day is much shorter than a real day, and the same goes for other, smaller measurements of time like hours and minutes.

The game normally runs at a fixed rate of 20 ticks per second. This means that one tick happens every .05 seconds, which makes one in-game day last exactly 24,000 ticks, which translates to about 20 minutes. On the other hand, the Minecraft night lasts half as long as the day does.

The default tick speed in Minecraft is three for Java Edition and one for Bedrock, which is yet another example of how the two versions differ.

As for how tick speed affects the game, it can speed up or slow down in-game processes. The most common example involves trees.

When Minecraft players chop down a tree, and they follow Mojang's advice that sometimes pops up on the loading screen ("Don't leave trees hanging!"), the leaves will eventually break on their own.

Tick speed changing (Image via Mojang)

They can turn into saplings, apples, sticks, or just disappear without a trace. The tick speed controls how fast they go away. With a high tick speed, the leaves will disappear in a moment. With a normal or low tick speed, they go away much more gradually. The same goes for Sculk spreading, grass or crops growing, and many other things.

Changing tick speed is easy to do as well. Simply find it in settings and select the number and replace it another one. On Bedrock Edition, players can put in up to four digits, which means a tick speed of 9,999 is possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far