What is the normal tick speed in Minecraft?

Minecraft has tons of settings and options that allow for complete and total customization of a world or the gameplay within. Using settings, controls, and other commands, players can create a Minecraft world that is totally unlike anything anyone's ever experienced.

Tick speed represents a time measurement in Minecraft. Minecraft players have realized by now that the passage of time in Minecraft is not at all comparable to the passage of time in real life. One Minecraft day is far shorter than an actual day, and the same goes for other time measurements. So, it begs the question, what is the normal tick speed?

Minecraft: What's the normal tick speed?

The standard tick speed in Minecraft is 1. Players can find this in the world settings. It can be found all the way at the bottom of that section and can be changed or reset there as well.

So at normal tick speed, Minecraft will run at a fixed rate of 20 ticks per second. This means that one tick happens every 0.05 seconds, making one in-game day last exactly 24000 ticks, which translates to 20 minutes. The night is half that amount of time, comparatively. Adjusting the tick speed can change all the time measurements in Minecraft.

Tick speed is useful for controlling how fast things go away in Minecraft, like leaves (Image via Minecraft)

This can ultimately have various benefits and drawbacks. Players can utilize this to speed up the decay rate for leaves or the growth rate for grass on dirt blocks. It can induce lag, as well. Having an extremely high tick speed can cause the game to run really slowly.

Tick speed is one of the settings that can have the most drastic effect on the game. Players who change it should be aware that it can cause issues, especially on a slower or older computer. It has tons of benefits, but it requires strong computers or consoles to work best.

