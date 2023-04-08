Minecraft is one of the most influential games in history, and for a good reason. It offers endless possibilities for creativity, exploration, and fun. But what if you want to play with your friends who have a different device than you? Can you play cross-platform between Xbox and PC? The answer is yes, you can. Thanks to the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, the version built for Windows 10/11, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices, you can enjoy the game with other players across platforms. However, there are some requirements and steps you need to follow to make it work.

How to play cross-platform Minecraft on Xbox and PC

Playing Minecraft with friends is a simple process that requires you and your friend to have added each other through your Microsoft accounts. Besides a functional internet connection, the only other prerequisite is to confirm that you and your friends are playing the same edition.

Steps to play cross-platform

Sign up for an Xbox account (Image via Microsoft)

First, you must have a Microsoft account. This account connects you with friends on Xbox Live and allows you to access online features. If you already have an Xbox account, you can use that. If not, you can create one for free here: https://account.microsoft.com/account.

Enact the following steps:

Ensure that you have a Microsoft account. If you do not have one, create one for free on the Microsoft website. Link your Microsoft account with your Minecraft account to allow the game to recognize you and your friends across devices. Make sure that you and your friends have the same version, which is the Bedrock Edition. Join a friend's game or use Realms to play together. To join a friend's game, invite or accept an invite from your friend. To use Realms, create your own Realm or join someone else's by invitation or by link. Note that these games can only hold up to eight players at once and are only online when the host is playing. Also, Realms are cross-platform compatible only within the same edition.

Minecraft Realms for Multiplayer

Minecraft Realms - your own personal server (Image via Mojang)

Using Realms is another way to play cross-platform with your friends. Realms are private servers that are always online and can host up to 10 players at once. You can create your own Realm or join someone else's by invitation or link.

To create a Realm, go to the Play menu and select "Create New" under "Realms". Then, choose a name for your Realm and a subscription plan. You will get a free trial for 30 days, following which you must pay a monthly fee. After creating your Realm, invite your friends by going to the Friends tab and selecting "Invite to Realm." You can also copy the link to your Realm and share it with your friends.

To join the realms (Image via Mojang)

To join the Realm, go to the Friends tab and look for "Joinable Realms." If you have been invited by a friend, you will see their Realm there. If you have a link to a Realm, paste it into your browser and it will launch the game and take you there.

Note that Realms are cross-platform compatible only within the same edition of Minecraft. For example, if you have a Realm on Windows 10/11, you can only invite or join players who have the Bedrock Edition on their devices.

Poll : 0 votes