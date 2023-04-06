When does Minecraft Legends come out? Release date and time explored

Minecraft Legends is the latest spin-off title of the world's most popular sandbox game. The action/strategy title is co-developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive. It is published by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios.

In Minecraft Legends, players assume the role of a hero who will battle a piglin invasion to save the Overworld. To do so, they'll forge alliances with the mobs of the Overworld and utilize them in battle to remove the corruption of the Nether. While dispatching troops and battling piglins, heroes will accrue resources and construct fortifications and bases across the game's procedurally-generated map.

But when exactly will Minecraft Legends be released? It depends on the region players find themselves in.

Minecraft Legends' release date and time based on region

Minecraft Legends is slated for an April 18, 2023 release (Image via Mojang)

According to Mojang and Microsoft, Minecraft Legends will be released on April 18, 2023. It will be launched for Windows PCs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The PC and Xbox versions of the game will also be available for free with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, and the game features cross-play multiplayer.

However, depending on where one resides in the world, there will be a different release time. This is done to ensure that players can enjoy the game at the same time, regardless of time zone differences.

Here are the release times for Minecraft Legends for all major regions:

North/South America - 9:00 am PDT, 12:00 pm EDT, 13:00 pm BRT

- 9:00 am PDT, 12:00 pm EDT, 13:00 pm BRT United Kingdom - 17:00 pm BST

- 17:00 pm BST Europe - 18:00 pm CEST (Stockholm)

- 18:00 pm CEST (Stockholm) Asia - 21:30 pm IST, 1:00 am JST

- 21:30 pm IST, 1:00 am JST Australia/New Zealand - 3:00 am AEDT, 5:00 am NZDT

In addition to the release date, pre-purchase options are available on all compatible consoles and Windows PC platforms, and Steam is also hosting the game for pre-orders. By purchasing and installing the game ahead of time, players will be able to open and enjoy the game immediately upon its release instead of worrying about starting the download or tracking down a physical copy.

Two versions of the base game are available: a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition. Both versions come with the game and its launcher, but the deluxe version also gives players a skin pack DLC.

With less than two weeks away until the game debuts, the hype is certainly building up. It remains to be seen how well the action/strategy spin-off will perform, but there is little doubt that Mojang and Blackbird Interactive have spent plenty of time and funds on its development.

Hopefully, the title will be everything players expect it to be and more. Microsoft/Mojang can use its success as a testament to the enduring prosperity of Minecraft.

The only way to know for sure is to wait for the title to be released. Not long after Legends debuts, players should be able to discern if it's a game that they'll enjoy well into the future.

