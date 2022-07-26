How to crossplay in Minecraft 1.19 update (Xbox and PS4)

In the Minecraft 1.19 update for Bedrock Edition, players on any device can join their friends on other devices and play in the same world.

One of the main advantages of Bedrock Edition is its excellent crossplay feature that makes this happen. Xbox and PS4 or PS5 gamers can easily play together by following a few simple steps.

The Java Edition is only present on PC, Linux, and Mac, and can only be played together via realms or multiplayer servers. However, any world in Bedrock Edition can be turned multiplayer, allowing select players to join.

When the feature was released, millions of players were estatic to see that the famous sandbox game can now be played without different device boundations.

Steps to easily crossplay in Minecraft 1.19 update (Xbox and PS4)

1) Toggle multiplayer feature in a world

A world with multiplayer features toggled (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

First, players will need to make the world visible to other players. Luckily, any world can be made visible and accessible to other players, even existing ones.

Players can boot up the game on their consoles and head to the list of worlds. Here, they can select any world and click on the edit button beside it.

In the world settings, they can head to the 'Multiplayer' tab and simply toggle the settings on. Along with this, they can also change the visibility of the world.

It can be set to 'Invite Only', 'Friends Only', or 'Friends of Friends'. Players can set this up accordingly and leave the page.

2) Adding a friend in the game

The 'Friends tab will let you add any other player (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

On the other end of the connection, players who want to join the world will first need to find and add a friend to the game. To do this, they can simply head to the 'Friends' tab and add one by entering their gamertag.

Remember, both need to have a Microsoft account through which they bought the game to successfully find each other.

3) Join the world throug the 'Friends' tab

Players must insert exact gamertag to pinpoint their friends (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once both the players on different consoles are friends in the game, players who want to join the world can simply find it in the 'Friends' tab.

Since the first player activated a multiplayer feature in their world, it should be visible to the other player, who is now a friend in the game.

Players can also head to public servers to play with their friends (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Another way to play with friends on different consoles is by hopping on a public server. There are loads of multiplayer servers in Bedrock Edition that can be played on as well.

One important note that players must remember while playing together on different consoles is that a few custom maps in the game are console-exclusive.

This means that these maps will not work for players joining the world from an incompatible console. While this is for very specific maps only, most of the content can be played on any device.

